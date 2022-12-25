Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review: Daniel Craig Outshines In This Intriguing Mystery Drama

Which is your best detective movie or a series? This question is asked to all of us many times and our answer must have been either Sherlock Holmes or Byomkesh Bakshi. However, the 2 movie old detective named Benoit Blanc can be on your favourite detective's list as well if you see the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. A sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, this film again offers Daniel Craig as detective Blanc, who is now utterly bored because the world is going through the pandemic and as a detective, he has no case to solve. On the other hand, a pack of old friends has already planned for a get-together on a lonely but lavish island of one of the friends from the group. A tiff among all the friends leads to not only one but two murders on the island and all thanks to the plot of the film, our very own Detective Blanc was already invited to the island without proper invitation and makes it his duty to solve the murder mystery.

However, you must be thinking that the case will be solved quickly and the murderer will be sent to jail. However, the scenario is a little different here and that's why you should watch this Netflix film. Made with the most engaging screenplay, this film will keep you glued to the seats and won't even give you a chance to get up, go into the kitchen and pour a glass of water. So, it is advised to watch this film with your nectar and snacks.

Daniel Craig, who was last seen playing James bond, totally breaks his image as a spy and suits as a detective. From his diction to his body language, Daniel has definitely managed to come out of his Bond image and that's where the director should be given the credit as well. Rian Johnson has directed this film with so much dedication that it will make you yearn for a sequel by the end of the film.

While it is a mind-boggling movie, there's only one thing that might disappoint the audience a bit is the length of the film. It could have been chopped from 139 minutes to 115 minutes.

Overall, this mystery is an entertaining watch and you can enjoy it if you are a true good content lover.

We give 3.5 stars to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery out of 5.

A review by Raj Dixit