House Of The Dragon Episode 1 Review: Intriguing Game Of Thrones Prequel

House of the Dragon - this prequel series, set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, chronicles a conflict within the Targaryen clan at the time when the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke, is lording it.

Plot

The new series set in author George RR Martin's revisionist epic-fictional world has been created with Ryan Condal, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, and takes place far back into the ancestral line of Daenerys and Jon Snow. It chronicles the history of Daenerys Tagaryen's royal family during a disastrous internecine war known as 'The Dance of the Dragons' at a critical point in Westerosi history.

Game of Thrones depicted strife between several noble houses, most notably the Starks and the Lannisters, while House of the Dragon concerns itself exclusively with the power struggle within the Targaryen fold.

Of course, the Empire will have its problems and intrigue, and for this season's starter it's about continuing the line and who will become heir to the Iron Throne.

We get to see the capital city of King's Landing (the very city that was incinerated by mad queen Daenerys Tagaryen in the final episodes of Game of Thrones) in all its medieval glory.

King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) breaks with a century of tradition by anointing his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) heir to the Iron Throne. The other contenders, his brother, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and his sister Rhaenys, married to the kingdom's richest man, veteran seafarer Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussiant), are bound to be miffed.

Performances and Soundtrack

The entire cast is new. The actors assay their roles with gusto, lending vibrancy, and energy to the byplay here. Miguel Sapochnik has already done duty on Game of Thrones and so did music composer Ramin Djawadi, whose theme-based music gives this narrative a splendorous lift.

Fire & Blood, written as a faux-historical tome in the voice of Archmaester Gyldayn, a historian from within the world of Westeros, is the source material for House of the Dragon.

For now, many of the motives and actions of the main characters are shrouded in mystery. The first episode of House of the Dragon and the trailer that followed gives us a broad inkling of what is to come ahead. The rough and tough world of warrior Kings and their competing heir's apparent promises to be intriguing at the very least.Cast: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno

Creators: Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin

Director: Miguel Sapochnik (3 episodes), Ryan J. Condal

Runtime: 45 mins approx. | Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Season 1: Total 10 episodes

Rating: * * *