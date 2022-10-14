House of the Dragon Episode 8 Review: Power Struggle For The Iron Throne Gets Uglier And Murkier

Rating: 3.0 /5

Cast: Eve Best, Paddy Considyne, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Wil Johnson, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans

Director: Geeta Vasant Patel

The drama has incremented considerably in the House of the Dragon Episode 8, titled 'The Lord of the Tides', from where it left off in the dark, almost sightless Episode 7.

Time jumps forward quite dramatically with King Vicerys visibly repugnant dissipation quite evident. His ability to hold court and rule over his Kingdom and decide on Driftmark's heir is cause for his last hurrah. Palace intrigue gets thicker and murkier with the fast-forward of time. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) suffers a potentially fatal injury during a battle in the Stepstones and his brother Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) stakes his claim to the Driftmark throne. But Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) -the future Queen, and the King don't agree to his claim and cook up an impregnable bond between the two families.

This episode of House of the Dragon is time for some great unimpeded histrionics from Paddy Considine and Eve Best. Both put their best put forward and showcase their true worth as actors. Considine's last supper speech is so emphatic that the audience will certainly be in awe of his superior talent. Eve Best is also at her 'best', playing the calculating lady of Driftmark who sees opportunity in strife and goes in for the kill when it matters most whilst holding all her cards up her sleeve until that prophetic moment!

Episode 8 of House of the Dragon has all the drama and suspense that was missing in the last few episodes. It also has some truly unbelievably shocking moments - all downplayed to perfection. This episode navigates a wide range of complicated emotions with heavy subtext.

All the performers including Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, the actors playing their kids as well as Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent, who is playing her cards as per her father Otto Hightower's instructions yet keeping peace with the ailing King.

Much of the emotion here is conveyed by highly effective strategic camerawork, colour saturation and the actors' assured skills and without much dialogue.

The latest episode of House of the Dragon is by far the best and the most dramatic in the series and paves the way for what could well be a sort of hell unleashed in the final two episodes.

King Viserys I's rotting decline and Rhaenys Tagaryen's re-emergence as a pivotal player in the succession battle makes us look forward with heightened anticipation for what is to come next!