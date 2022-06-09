Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Reunion Fails To Keep Up With Its Craze, Dinosaurs Save The Day

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: chris pratt, laura Dern, sam neill, jeff goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard Director: Colin Trevorrow

Available In Theatres

Language: English

Duration: 147 Minutes

Plot: Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the volcano at Isla Nublar erupts, dinosaurs are now living with the humans trying to co-exist. However, a new company is using the ancient apex predators' genome to impact the ecological system and food chain.

Review: Jurassic World Dominion is the kind of movie where you laugh at it and not with it. The theatre erupted in laughter at some of the most emotional and supposedly scariest moments. What did help the film was the nostalgic sets similar the original film more than the actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and the animatronic dinosaurs used for many scenes.

The film beings four years after the volcano at Isla Nublar erupted and dinosaurs moved to the mainland. Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire begins her journey with a dangerous mission, trying to help dinosaurs caged at a force breeding farm. In a failed attempt to empower her character, Claire is turned into a motherly figure. The scientist who for the past two movies has been saving the world finally gets her due as a strong character but as a mother, caring for a child which she had been doing for a while.

In a news clip, the audience is brought up to speed on what is happening in the world- from a wonderful (evil) company securing the human world by taking charge of the dinosaurs at a remote location to a mysterious superhuman girl missing from the original park. Chris Pratt's Owen Grady has moved on from being a saviour to a squint-eyed dinosaur herding dad. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world AKA America, farms are being attacked by monster sized locusts that are multiplying at an alarming rate and will soon kill everything that grows and kill the entire food chain. More mixed and evolved dinosaurs species continue to be created and killed in the film.

Director Colin Trevorrow did bring back the horror of the original movies and induced it into the filming. Many scenes will surprise the audience with a darker tone, that expresses the real danger, humans are in. Unfortunately, that only lasts for early 20 minutes and the remaining runtime is filled with more personal stories that don't quite fit in. Collin seemed to have also recreated scenes from the original films that add charm but the real winner here is the set design team and the VFX team.

The makers focused on the picturesque views more than the actors for good reason, because 20 minutes in and the plot had already been revealed and there wasn't much to it. The reunion of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum didn't add much to the film other than a few references to their relationships in the original franchise.

While Sam's Alan Grant and Dern's Ellie Sattler continued their mating dance till the last minute of the runtime, Ian Malcolm had transformed into Jeff Goldblum completely. We did get a nod to his iconic shirtless scene from Jurassic Park when he closes his shirt buttons. In rare moments, the film is aware and sarcastic towards its own past and characters, however, for the majority, the screenplay/plot/dialogues didn't seem like a concern at all during production. Shots were too focused on the faces while the actors continued to overact in front of a green screen, not sure what they were even reacting to. It actually reminded me of the Netflix pandemic release The Bubble.

It seemed like the film's prime moto also made into one of the dialogues. When the plane carrying Chris Pratt and DeWanda Wise is about to crash, Owen asks Kayla what the plan is and she simply says, "Whatever happens is the plan." It's quite obvious that's how the makers began writing the screenplay for the film after the reunion was suggested by the studio executives.

Every plot point in the film has been laid out for the people to understand like an Ekta Kapoor daily soap but none bother to explain how the world actually plans on coping with dinosaurs. The film ends with an infomercial, a TVC about how everyone is happily co-existing with fearsome and some of the biggest apex predators Earth has ever seen and the real issues raised at the beginning of the film are easily swept under the rug.

Overall, Jurassic World Dominion is easy on the eye and not so much on your brain. Watch it for the dinos including Baby Blue, who I will refuse to refer to by its actual name Beta. Again, unfortunately, Baby Blue only makes up for 10 minutes of the run time. So, I would rather watch a NatGeo/ Discovery channel feature-length movie about Dinosaurs.