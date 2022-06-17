Lightyear Movie Review: Chris Evans' Film Is Adorable, Funny And An Exciting Origin Story

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Chirs Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi Director: Angus MacLane

Available In Theatres

Duration: 105 Minutes

Language: English

Plot: The film follows Buzz Lightyear voiced by Chris Evans, Andy favourite toy which he bought in 1995. Buzz was based on a movie Andy watched at the time, Lightyear is that movie. The film follows buzz on a mission to bring back marooned scientists on an unknown planet.

Review: Lightyear tries to be everything its fans have dreamed and imagined about Buzz's origin, and it does it without taking away from the character. Buzz is his naive and adorable self, from the original toy story movies, Woddy's presence is missed but the film gives the audience plenty of other material to relax and enjoy.

Lightyear begins with a little anecdote about Buzz Lightyear, a toy bought by Andy's Mom back in 1995 because he was the main character in Andy's favourite film. The makers in the first scene reveal that "This is that film." Buzz is a space ranger travelling across galaxies with a crew of scientists, his best friend Alisha Hawthorne and a rookie. They land their turnip spaceship to check if it's habitable and has any intelligent lifeform.

On realising the hostile conditions of the planet, they decide to leave immediately. However, Buzz who is known to rely only on himself fails at trying to get them safely off the planet and the entire crew is marooned on the random planet until they can fix their hyperspace fuel crystal. Buzz and Hawthorne have an interesting friendship that essentially created his persona.

She constantly mocks Buzz for monologuing into his recording device on his arm, which we have seen him do in Toy Story movies. Before each adventure, the duo touch fingers and yell 'To infinity and beyond', which was his catchphrase in the original movies. He is headstrong, stubborn and without Woody to reason things out for him, Buzz is pretty much his first version of the Toy story. The plot is very aware of Toy Story's version of Buzz and also makes an elaborate explanation about his character development in the film.

Buzz is guilt-ridden that his mistake has caused the entire crew to live on the hostile planet, he dedicates his life to discovering an energy source that will help them achieve hyperspace and get off the planet. However, every time he tests fuel in space he travels four years in future staying the same age, while everyone else ages and grows and builds a family on the same planet.

Every time you think, this is the message of the film, this is the main plot, the makers surprise you with more characters and villains. Director Angus MacLane and co-writer Jason Headley manage to encompass the vastness of a space odyssey while also being the story of a space ranger who is a little too self-reliant, slowly learning to rely on machines and humans.

The film not only mocks the type of space movie that would have existed in the 1990s but also is sarcastic about the overexpresive storytelling in animation films for kids. Lightyear has something for all age groups with adorable characters and a bit of clever writing. Few jokes have been repetitive, especially with the robotic cat Sox, but they land almost every time.

Buzz still sounds like himself, but a hint of charisma only possible for Captain America aka Chris Evans. Keke Palmer as Izzy and Peter Sohn as Sox add more character to the film and also highly contribute to Buzz's perspective. A solo adventure of Sox across the planet or anywhere with other robots would make for a great short watch on DisneyPlus.

Overall, Lightyear voiced by Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi and others is a fun watch that can be revisited every few years. A good title to add to your Pixar favourite watches.