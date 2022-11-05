    For Quick Alerts
      Mrs Harris Goes To Paris Movie Review: Old-Fashioned, Feel-Good Entertainer

      By Johnson Thomas
      3.0/5

      Cast: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lucas Bravo, Rose Williams, Ellen Thomas, Lambert Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Anna Chancellor, Alba Baptista, Christian McKay
      Director: Anthony Fabian

      It's a whimsical set-up at best. Who would imagine that a lady eking out her living by cleaning homes would have the temerity to dream of owning a dress costing around 500 pounds sterling?

      But it's Lesley Manville's intimately engaging performance alone that gives the narrative some semblance of believability. The narrative aids her in that by balancing negative and positive moments with virtuous ennoblement.

      Mrs Harris Goes To Paris Movie Review

      The unassuming Mrs. H's attempt to do something extraordinary, maybe even foolish, for a woman of her limited means, doesn't feel put on at all - even it is contrived. The narrative uses predictable beats to spice up the adventure. Isabelle Huppert becomes the villain as the Salon Manager looking down her nose at Ada with scarcely veiled contempt.

      The sweetly compelling flavour and poignant shifts make Ada's impossible dreams worth applauding.

      The old-fashioned retro takes and the fifties fashion lends the film a certain polish and old-worldly charm.

      Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris embraces the value of pursuing one's dreams while extolling the virtues of haute couture through a capricious, almost outrageous idea. Even so, it's a winning take!

      Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:48 [IST]
      X