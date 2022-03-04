The Batman Movie Review: Robert Pattinson's Cape Crusader Is A Sign Of Hope For Gotham And DCEU

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright Director: Matt Reeves

Available In Theatres

Duration: 176 Minutes

Language: English

Plot: The Batman follows Bruce Wayne in the early years of his vigilante days when he comes across The Riddler and Catwoman. Batman is forced to work with Catwoman to expose The Riddler's identity as more secrets about the city and his family are uncovered.

Review: The Batman by Matt Reeves bridges the golden age of Batman movies and what DCEU is about to become. The film heavily relies on Gotham's looming dark legacy and uses it to bring out the finest details in the story. The Batman and The Riddler have an equal contribution to the film, even the infamous Joker makes an appearance. However, it is the growth that Batman shows that sets the film apart from its predecessor.

The Batman begins with a rare villain's perspective while Ave Maria plays in the background followed by a gruesome murder, the first of many to come. As the Mayor becomes the first victim, Gotham's safety is questioned as crime looms in every corner of the smallest alleyways. Batman is seen roaming in the shadows looking for his victims, for vengeance. He is proud to become a sign of fear among the citizens of the city hoping to keep the good people safe, but as he saves a man from being terrorized by fans of The Joker, even the victim is fearful of him.

The story takes place 20 years after the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents and two years after Bruce claimed the identity of Batman. With very few allies, Batman stays out of the limelight until the cops find the Mayor's body with a letter attached to it addressed to the Batman. He then joins his cop friend James Gordon in the investigation as The Riddler continues to drop bodies, and uncovers some of the biggest crimes in the city, with the Waynes at the dead centre of it all.

The DC film explores the plot as a crime thriller instead of a superhero film sticking closer to the comic world before the world of Superman and the Justice League's involvement. It also gives the bulletproof characters a chance to be human. While Batman makes his presence felt throughout the run time, Bruce Wayne makes several vulnerable appearances giving a simpler explanation to who the orphan billionaire is.

Superhero films follow the format or origin story or explore one of the biggest villains, but Matt Reeves with Robert's Batman takes time to turn him from an entitled prince to a man who becomes the sign of hope in a city riddled with crime at every turn. Robert too takes pride in his performance as he wears the mask as another layer of skin instead of something weighting him down. From details like little contact lenses capturing his night adventuring to wearing sunglasses in the day because he is not used to the light, it all adds to a different Bruce Wayne audience has known over the years. It also makes Robert a better performer as he does not have to hide how heavy his suit is or how insufferable he looks in public after living in a cave for two years. The Twilight star turns to his brooding self but does it better without the sparkling sun in his sight.

Other than Robert Pattinson, it is Paul Dano's performance as The Riddler which makes up for the long run time. Just as the plot turns repetitive and the thriller begins to slow down, Paul Dano keeps the clock running. His confrontation and sinister wailing in the Arkham Asylum is one of the best scenes to watch out for. Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro play out their best selves as the heroes and villains of the city.

Despite the dark tone of the film the screenplay provides a few lighter moments, but the comic timing isn't the best. What compliments the script the most is the background score, as it has been used as a means of vision. Instead of just driving the audience's attention to parts of the plot, it also brings out the emotional and terrifying details about the characters. There are several tracks of the soundtrack similar to the Batman animated series, Star Wars franchise and more.

Overall, Matt Reeves' The Batman is a cinematic piece that has much to offer for anyone keeping an eye out. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson's cape crusader is now a sign of hope for Gotham and DCEU.