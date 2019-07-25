Exclusive! Abi Hassan On Nepotism: Kamal Haasan And My Dad Are Close, So People Just Assume Things

Young actor Abi Hassan, Nassar's son, made his Kollywood debut with the recently-released Kadaram Kondan and began a new chapter in his life. The film, featuring Vikram as the feared Mr KK, opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Abi Hassan too, made an impact with his solid performance and left fans asking for more. In an exclusive interview with FilmiBeat.com, he opened up about working with 'Chiyaan' and said that it was a terrific experience for him.

"Vikram sir has always been an inspiration. I was nervous about acting with him but he made things comfortable for me. He treated everyone equally and we had a lot of fun. He is an amazing co-star," said Abi Hassan.

Talking about his rapport with actress Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan said that working with her was a 'reunion' of sorts, as he has known her from childhood.

"With this movie, we met after so many years and had a great reunion. Everyone has been praising our pairing. She is patient and helpful. We have always seen her in a tomboyish avatar but in Kadaram Kondan we will see a new side," added Abi Hassan.

As Abi Hassan is the son of an established actor, fans have had high expectations from him. However, the young man is not really too bothered about the additional pressure.

"Personally, I never took it as a burden, for had that happened I would have messed things up. However, these expectations were there at the back of my mind initially," added the young hero.

Talking about Nassar's influence on him, Abi Hassan said that he is fond of his dad's movies and added that David is his favourite.

"I have seen several of my dad's movies, but I have never thought of calling him after watching his performances. However, after David, I called him and said that it is a terrific movie. There is a scene in which he starts shaving when he is already shaved and starts bleeding. The emotion in the scene is really touching," he said.

Abi Hassan also revealed that his father 'cried his lungs out' after watching him in Kadaram Kondan. Nepotism in the film world has become a topic of discussion of late. Answering a question about the controversial subject, Abi Hassan made it clear that he auditioned for his role in Kadaram Kondan before bagging it.

"There was a proper audition for Kadaram Kondan. Even after that Kamal (Haasan) sir told me that I would be selected only if they were satisfied with my performance in the workshops. Kamal sir and my father are close, so people just assume things. But it was never like that," said Abi Hassan.

With Kadaram Kondan hitting the bullseye, Abi Hassan is likely to sign some more movies in the future. We wish him the very best!