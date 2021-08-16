EXCLUSIVE! Anand Pandit On Chehre: There Is A Level Of Interest To See Rhea Chakraborty On Big Screen

Producer Anand Pandit gearing up for the release of Chehre recently got candid with Filmibeat, about the upcoming film and why he choose to opt for a theatrical release. Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan also stars Rhea Chakraborty. Talking about her involvement in the film, he told us, "I am sure there is a level of interest among people to come and watch her on the big screen. People who haven't seen her in her previous projects might also come to watch her film."

Anand Pandit best known for backing films like Pyaar ka Punchanama 2, Baazar, Total Dhamaal, PM Narendra Modi, Satyameva Jayate, The Big Bull and more opened up about what to expect in the second half of 2021 as theatres slowly reopen. "I expect that the Maharashtra government will also soon reopen theatres with appropriate protocols. People will slowly start returning to cinema halls but... it might take some time for us to get back on track," he told Filmibeat.

Here are excerpts from the interview,

As theatrical releases have seen delays more than a year now, fans are eagerly waiting for the Big Screen's come back. When do you think the film will see a theatrical release?

This is an unprecedented situation where everyone knows what the issue is (COVID-19 pandemic), that is why we thought we want to give this film to cinema lovers instead of releasing it on the OTT. We will wait for cinema halls to reopen. We also understand where the Government is coming from and we also endorse their view and want to make sure that the cinema-goers are safe and sound. Now that the cases are gone down and the vaccination drives are in full swing, the audience also wants to go back out. Its been over a year since everyone is confined to their homes and I am sure if and when the government allowed the reopening of theatres, people will return to watch movies on the big screen.

You have spent more than usual time on the release of this film, is there any special connection with the story, could you share any unforgettable memories from the film's sets?

Almost every day new memories were getting created. We shot here on a lavish set in Mumbai and Gurgoan. We also had an outdoor shoot in Slovakia, Europe at -17 degrees with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. We recently shot with Mr Bachchan again in Mumbai for the title track, we had a lot of fun on set. There are so many memories I can write a book about it. I am really thinking about it.

Some of your projects like Amitabh Bachchan's The Big Bull opted for an OTT release. Is there a special reason you choose to wait and release Chehre theatrically, instead of opting for an OTT release?

I wanted to make a psychological thriller with Mr Bachchan and was looking at stories but could not find the right one. Ultimately Mr Bachchan informed me that he had green-lit one story and the director, Mr Rumy Jaffrey. So, I jumped on the chance and found out that it was the kind of story that I wanted to make. The project turned out to be a dream come true.

Even after theatres re-open, what kind of films would you consider for OTT release in future?

I think OTT has become a parallel business of films. It presents more edgy content and has its own requirement. Keeping that in mind, we are looking into stories and projects that would work better on OTT. For theatres, we are looking at projects that will bring a more cinematic experience to the audience. Both are different and we are working on it separately. We are making sure to look at projects if they can go on OTT or will work better in theatres.

Chehre will mark Rhea Chakraborty's return to the big screen after being in the headlines for several reasons in 2020, how do you think the audience will react to her involvement in the film?

I think the controversy you are talking about is in her personal life, and I believe it has completely died down now. She has been through hell in the past few months and I am sure there is a level of interest among people to come and watch her on the big screen. People who haven't seen her in her previous projects might also come to watch her film.

The film has a strong star cast, an intriguing storyline, and a bit of a controversy around it. Are you still worried that COVID-19 might impact the footfall of the theatre audience?

I am not at all worried about it, but what you said is correct. Limited people might come, but people want to go out now and I am sure people who are vaccinated will definitely come to watch the movie. The audience is bored of sitting at home and watching movies on the television. I am very confident that people will come.

While the industry was worried that OTT might take over the theatre industry, after almost two years of hiatus, the audience is waiting for the theatres to re-open. How do you think that will fare for the box office? Would you consider it as a long term-boom or short term indulgence from cinema fans?

I don't see the industry suffering but I think it would become bigger. Talented artists, be it, actors, directors or writers, earlier they were not accepted easily in the theatre by the audience but with OTT they have a fair chance to show their hard work and talent. I think the industry will now have a clear emergency of such talented artists and the audience will easily accept them.

Currently, there are preparations going on to avoid the third COVID-19 wave. How is the entertainment industry coping with it?

Nobody knows when the third wave will come but irrespective of which number of wave it is, I think everyone has to be careful for the next six months. The COVID-19 safety protocols should be followed strictly. One cannot be overconfident and should take care of themselves.

After a dull first half of 2021, how do you think the industry will perform in the second half of the year?

Delhi government is getting ready to reopen theatres and I expect that the Maharashtra government will also soon reopen theatres with appropriate protocols. People will slowly start returning to cinema halls but what you are saying is correct it might take some time for us to get back on track.