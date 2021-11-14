EXCLUSIVE! Imlie Director Atif Khan: Sumbul Is More Mature Now; She Understands & Portrays Emotions Well

'In ITV, The Story Is The Real Hero'

Q. Imlie is clocking one year on Tuesday (November 16). How does it feel?

A. Imlie was challenge for all of us. We are happy that viewers love the story and the content. We hope that we will keep them entertained in future too.

Q. What has been your biggest learning/takeaway from the show in terms of the craft?

A. My biggest takeaway is that in ITV, the story is the real hero. If your audience connects to it, they will love and appreciate it. If they don't like the story then no amount of gimmick will work in terms of execution, look, feel and even big actors.

'Imlie Is One Of The Milestones In Sumbul's Career'

Q. From a director's perspective, how do view the leading lady Sumbul Touqeer Khan's evolution as an actress since the inception of the show?

A. Sumbul is a brilliant actor. She has improved herself in every aspect. She is more mature now and understands and portrays the emotions well. Imlie is one of the milestones in her career.

Q. In retrospect, is there anything that you would want to change in what has transpired on the show in the last one year?

A. I think we should have gone slow in terms of story telling. We have exhausted our core story line way too early than we expected. I also feel that we could have explored the parallel tracks connected to mother's story. But it's fine. It's a learning for the future projects.

'For The Broader Arch, We Needed A New Character To Bring Freshness In The Story'

Q. On a parting note, can you share some details on the new track and what the audience can anticipate in the upcoming episodes?

A. At this point, the story needs a solid conflict or else the show will die soon. Any drama will not sustain, for example, exposing Malini and Imlie's reunion with the family would exhaust in a week. We have done everything with current characters, except few classical clichés. For the broader arch, we needed a new character to bring freshness in the story. I know it's difficult for viewers to attach to new characters but I hope they'll accept and love them equally.