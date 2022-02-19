EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Bobby Deol: The Best Way Of Learning Is By Making Mistakes

'I Have Made More New Fans Who See A Different Actor In Me Altogether'

Q. A quick look at your filmography shows that some of the characters that you played in the 90s weren't unidimensional say for example films like Gupt, Soldier and others. They may not be well-defined but those were more on the lines of 'more than meets the eye'. Cut to when you made a comeback after a short hiatus, you seemed to be more attracted towards complex characters wherein you got an opportunity to dive deeper into the human psyche. Was that a conscious move from your end?

A. Definitely, it's a conscious effort and I really try hard to take up characters which are different from each other. I try to challenge myself by playing characters which will bring the best out of me. So, I am really enjoying doing all these roles; be it Class of 83 where it was interesting to play a good guy and people appreciated that as well.

I am glad that God has given me a chance to play them and people are enjoying the new work that I am doing. I have made more new fans and they are seeing Bobby Deol for the first time. For them, it's like first time so they see a different actor all together. So, I think I am really enjoying this phase of my life.

Q. Your Love Hostel co-stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra are new-age actors who are known for making unconventional choices. Once the camera went off, what sort of creative exchange did you have with them on the sets?

A. You know it's never like that. It's like if you are doing a scene with someone, you always sit and discuss how you will do it. There are always these kind of talks that go on behind the camera. But eventually you are being given a script. If the script is interesting then there's so much support with all your lines that you can just believe in that and bring the best out of you.

It's been a pleasure working with Sanya and Vikrant. They are such amazing actors. When you will see the movie, you won't see them. You will see Ashu and Jyoti (their characters from Love Hostel) in front of your eyes because they are so natural with their performances. So, it has been a great team to work with. Director Shankar Raman among them is just outstanding. He has done work which is so different. He creates his own world in which he puts the story and makes it happen. Both the production houses Red Chillies and Drishyam are passionate about making good cinema. I think the whole team has really come together. When people watch the film on 25th of this month, they will also enjoy the gritty drama.

'I Am Trying To Do Different Stuff Which Is Totally Outside My Comfort Zone'

Q. After being in the industry for more than 25 years now, are you still very critical about yourself when you watch your work on screen?

A. Every actor is critical about his/her work. Whenever they see their work, they always feel that they could have done it better or in a different way. That's how all actors are. It's not just me specifically. I think I am just trying to be different. I am trying to do different stuff which is totally outside my comfort zone. I enjoy doing that. But you always feel that 'I wish I could have done it better.'

Q. In the last couple of years with the advent of OTT platforms, a lot of actors from the 90s like you, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Sushmita Sen are exploring the OTT space. It's an absolute delight to watch you guys reinvent yourself and do stuff that you probably never got an opportunity to do in films back then. Do you enjoy the actor's process more now considering you get to surprise yourself and bring to light your untapped potential?

A. Yeah definitely. OTT platform has given creative people the open hand to be more creative in what they want to do. Because of this, directors and writers can bring out all those important nuances and characterizations and make them even better so that it gives scope to actors to perform with a stronger script in their hands. I think that's the best thing that has happened to filmmaking right now.

'My Kids Give Me Their Feedback After Watching My Movies And It's Nice To Hear Them'

Q. Do your kids watch your work and give you suggestions about what you should try to explore or do they keep themselves away from the showbiz?

A. No, I mean they are my kids and I am their father. I work in movies; they definitely watch them. They give me their feedback after watching them which is nice to hear. My older son is very excited about Love Hostel because he likes this kind of cinema. Even my youngest son too. It's nice to see what the kids and the new generation likes to really watch because they are exposed to everything on OTT platform so they see different kinds of genres. Love Hostel is a different world altogether. It's not similar to anything that you will see otherwise coming out. It's very different. That gives it a little bit of unique quality to it.

Q. Who is the harshest critic in your family?

A. You can say blunt. That would be my wife and my sons (laughs). Parents will always say, 'Tune bahut achha kaam kiya'. Even my brother tells me what he feels. He and my dad are happy with all the OTT work I have done so far. My family is really happy because they know me inside out and know what I am trying to do with my career. They know that I am trying to be different and playing strong characters.

'I Was Always Friends With My Dad But After A Point, The Respect Angle Comes In The Way'

Q. Bobby, I was recently surfing on the internet when I came across this throwback picture of yours with your father from the sets of Dharam Veer and it actually made me realize that time flies and how. How has your equation with him evolved over the years?

A. See, we are a very traditional family. I was always friends with my dad but after a point, the respect angle comes in the way and then you can't break that (chuckles). But definitely there are times when I take advantage of being the youngest son and say things and joke with him. He also laughs about it. So, it's nice. I am blessed that I have a father like him who has done so much for us. I must have done something really great in my life in my previous birth that I am born in this family.

'Right Now, I Don't Think I Can Become A Director'

Q. Your brother ventured into direction and helmed a couple of films. Were you never bitten by the directorial bug all these years?

A. I can't be a director. I don't know why. I mean it's not easy to direct. I don't know if I will be able to do a good job. It's something that I have never really looked into. But sometimes when I am working and give suggestions, those are the moments when I think that I should direct but it's just that one moment. I can't direct a whole film. So I don't know, maybe one day, that bug might just bite me and I will direct a film. But at this moment, I don't think so.

Q. Way back in the 90s, watching films was almost like an event. You had families going to the cinema halls. But now things have slowly changed with digital platforms coming into picture. It's like you almost get your entertainment customized. I might watch something, my mother will see something else and so on. Do you miss that earlier culture now?

A. I miss it for the simple reason that it has been forced upon us because of the situation all around the world. COVID has restricted our movements, our way of living. I think once this pandemic dies out and everything becomes normal, cinema will always be there to entertain the audiences. People will start coming out. Everyone misses it. It's convenient to watch things on TV, phone or your laptop, but eventually the whole excitement of going to a theatre and watching it on a big screen has a different impact altogether.

'If You Can Learn From Your Mistakes, It's Better Than Learning From An Advice'

Q. What's that one piece of advice you wished someone had given you when you were starting your career and you had to learn it the hard way?

A. I think anyone can give you advice. I can give you advice, so many people can give advice. But if you don't understand the advice, you will never be able to figure out what it really means. I feel the best way of learning is by making mistakes. That's the best teacher. If you can learn from your mistakes, it's better than learning from an advice.

Q. When you look back at your journey in retrospect, are you content with how things have shaped up for you?

A. A human being can never be content. They always want more. I will be frank (laughs). But definitely yes, I am in a happier place. I am at a better place in my career now. I know the one thing that I have to maintain is to work even harder and that excites me. That is something which is keeping the fire burning because I just want to be on the sets every day and do some great work. That's my ambition in life and that's what I live by.