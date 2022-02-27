EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Govind Namdev: I Took Up Negative Roles By Choice; Didn't Want To Act As Fillers In Films

'I Will Always Remain Grateful To Pahlaj Nihalani For Offering Me Shola Aur Shabnam'

Q. You made your full-fledged debut in the Hindi film industry with David Dhawan's Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992 after a cameo in Saudagar (1991). How did this Govinda-Divya Bharti starrer come your way?

A. Actually, the first film which I had signed was Ketan Mehta's Sardar. However, I call Shola Aur Shabnam my first film because it released before that. I was shooting for Sardar in Gujarat when I got a short break and returned back to Mumbai. During my theatre days when I was associated with National School Of Drama in Delhi, I had got the opportunity to work with some good actors and did some big plays. I had created a pictorial record of all that work. I knew that when I would arrive in Mumbai, nobody would recognize me until I would tell them about what work I had done.

Back then like every struggler, I had prepared a list of around 150 directors with whom I wanted to work. I would find numbers of directors and producers from the telephone directory and start calling them up from 9 in the morning for an appointment from a telephone booth.

I heard the news that Pahlaj Nihalani was planning three films, so I called him up too. He asked me to come over to Mehboob Studio to meet him. I went there and showed him my pictorial record of work. He was impressed with it and told me to stay in touch for his next film Shola Aur Shabnam. A month later, he gave me the narration of that film and offered me the role of a corrupt cop. He briefed me about the film's cast too. The mahurat shot of that film took place in Film City. My first scene was with Govinda. It was overall a good experience. I will always remain grateful to Pahlaj Nihalani for offering me my first film and to David Dhawan for presenting my character in Shola Aur Shabnam so well.

Q. All through my growing years, I have mostly seen you pull off negative roles; be it in films like Prem Granth, Virasat and many others. However, they never appeared monotonous on screen. How did you manage to pull that off?

A. I learnt that craft during my training at National School Of Drama where I was taught the importance of characterization. For example, every character has a 'sur'. "Woh kitna padha likha hai, kitna samaj main uska status hai, ispar nirbhar karta hai." Every character also has its own walk. If you observe carefully, every person walks and speaks in a different way. "Har vyakti ka bhaasha aur lehja alag hai." If one works or studies a few points like these about characters, it would help him/her in making every role different from each other. It would look convincing and people would be able to relate to them.

Even now, whatever roles I am offered, I start my research on them immediately. I prepare an outline in the first narration itself. Then, I try to find out if the character bears any resemblance to anyone around me so that I would able to relate to it. Once that connection establishes, I start my observation process. Today, one can document these things in videos for reference. Earlier, we used to go and stay with people to observe them and imbibe their characteristics and traits in the roles that we would play. This is my process as an actor.

Q. Some of your contemporaries like Anupam Kher and Shakti Kapoor dabbled with both negative as well as comic roles. However, we never saw you entering the humour space. Did you ever feel that the industry typecast you as a villain?

A. I took up negative characters by choice and turned down positive roles (laughs). It's my observation that in Hindi films, there are only three main characters- hero, heroine and villain. Others are secondary. Neither they are focused upon nor do they receive any spotlight. They are mostly used as fillers. Of course, things are slowly changing now. But earlier, it was different and I didn't want to enter the second line.

I look up to actors like Pran and Amrish Puri who did commendable work as villains and later by choice, took up positive characters in films where they had a meaty role. I am following into their footsteps. You must have seen that in my films like Kacche Dhaage, Thakshak, Singham or Wanted.

'Dilip Kumarji Would Easily Portray Every Emotion On Screen'

Q. You have always mentioned in your interviews that you consider legendary actor Dilip Kumar as your guru. What is that one thing about him that has left a lasting impact in your life?

A. "Unke adaagiri ka sur ekdum alag thha." No actor could match that up. That was one unique thing about him. He used that acting prowess which made it easier for him to evoke emotions in people. He had a different way when it came to enacting emotions. That reflected in his dialogue delivery as well. Even if he softly said a dialogue, it would appear meaningful and be filled with emotions; whether it came to portraying anger, sadness or happiness on screen. He could easily portray every emotion. So, I have learnt these things from him with constant practice to appear more nature on screen.

I also learnt from him how to bring emotions in my dialogue delivery. A writer just writes text. After that, the test begins for an actor how he is able to fill emotions into them.

Q. There are films like Lajja where you have caught the attention of the audience even in your limited screen time. You have teamed up with Rajkumar Santoshi on many films like Lajja, Pukar or Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. How has your equation with him evolved over the years?

A. Not just him, I have done many films with Ram Gopal Varma as well. Sometimes, a director likes the way an actor is working and their thoughts and way of working aligns. This reduces the burden on the director. They share a certain comfort level. My case is similar.

I did multiple projects with filmmakers like Priyadarshan, Ram Gopal Varma and Raj Santoshi. I did three films with Prabhu Deva. So, it depends on how well your thoughts gel with that of the director and whether you match up to their expectations from you. This plays an important role when it comes to the relationship between an actor and a director.

'Today, It's All About Presenting Things In A Sensational Way To Grab More Eyeballs'

Q. The definition of negative characters have changed over the years. The roles are no longer black and white and mostly steer towards the grey zone. We no longer have larger-than-life villains like Gabbar Singh, Mogambo or Dr Dang in Hindi films. What's your take on this changing scenario?

A. I take this change in an positive way. Today, it's all realistic cinema. If there is realism in your content, presentation and acting then people in today's times are easily able to relate to them.

Earlier, larger-than-life villains were written keeping in mind the entertainment element. They were characterized in a certain way so that the audience would find them interesting. They were negative but also entertaining at the same time.

In today's times, we have all become global and are familiar with western content. Today's generation watches good content and realistic acts from all across the world. So, they want the same in our cinema as well. All these efforts have brought OTT platforms to forefront and they are successful as well. That has reflected on negative characters as well. Every person is not black and white. When negative characters are presented in a grey way, people are able to relate to them more. If people watch the earlier films today, they will laugh at them.

Q. But these iconic negative characters are still etched in people's memories...

A. That is because of the way those actors have performed these roles with sincerity and conviction. They have left an indelible impression on people's minds. They are entertaining as well as the actor's efforts are also easily seen in those characters.

Q. Do you miss the over-the-top filmmaking of the 90s today?

A. Earlier whether an actor acted, a director directed or a writer wrote a film, there was a common feeling and passion in everyone that their work should have the desired effect on the audience. "Logon ko kuch galat hum dikha rahe hain toh uss galat ka asar bhi hona chahiye ki log yeh kahe ki nahin, yeh toh bahut galat kam hai. Unko kuch sikh milana chahiye." Today, I find all these things missing in our cinema. It's all about presenting things in a sensational way so that it grabs more eyeballs. Nobody cares about what effects it has on the audience.

'The Perception That I Had About Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani In My Mind Broke At Once'

Q. Speaking about your upcoming projects, you have OMG 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in your kitty. How excited are you about these two films?

A. There is more improvement and maturity in OMG 2 when it comes to both, us and the makers. Besides these two films, I also have Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon coming up. I am also doing Deepak Mukut's Bal Naren. I have five releases this year. There are also two web series. I am also playing the role of Adolf Hitler in Alien Frank. I wouldn't use the word 'excitement'. Instead, I would say that I am very happy. "Bahut hi paramanand mein hoon." (laughs)

Q. You are working with many new talents; be it Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. How would you sum your experience of working with them?

A. Earlier, I had heard things like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani live in their own world. "Badon ka respect karna yeh sab cheezon mein manate nahi hai." I was clueless about how I would react if they would behave like that with me (laughs). But, they gave me so much respect on the first day itself.

As soon as I reached the sets, they stood up. When I was introduced to them, they said that they were familiar with my work and had watched many of my films while growing up. We worked together on scenes. We improvised together. It was a family atmosphere on the sets. So, the perception that I had about them in my mind broke at once.

The same thing happened with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi when we worked on Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. So, I feel good working with newcomers.