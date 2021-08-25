EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Krystle D'Souza: I Have No Fear As An Actor

'Having Emraan Hashmi As My First Co-Star Was A Blessing In Disguise'

Q. Every actor dreams to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Were you intimated or starstruck when you met him for the first time?

A. Of course, it's been my dream to work in films. But I never dreamt that my first film would be with Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Everything is so surreal. It felt so magical as being on the same sets as him and doing a scene with him. He is such a dedicated actor. I used to do my rehearsals with him. He is so welcoming and nice to work with. Yes, I was nervous before I went on the sets. But thanks to how comfortable he made me feel, all my nervousness was gone, I just wanted to perform and do the scene well. That is how I felt while shooting with Amitabh Bachchanji. Emraan (Emraan Hashmi) also made me feel so comfortable. Having him as my first co-actor in my film was a blessing in disguise. He is so calm that you can't even get nervous around him. It was amazing shooting with him. It really helps in performing.

Q. Were you a Bachchan fan while growing up and did you have any conversation with him about his films on the sets?

A. I don't know anyone who isn't a fan of Bachchan Sir. He is not an actor; he is a legend. Of course, I used to tell him about watching his films. My favourite film of his is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (laughs) I grew up to that film. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Mohabbatein, I think these are the films that make me realize how big a star he is. Of course, I did tell him these things and he was so humble. He was like, 'I am going to watch Chehre and love what you are going to love do." Just hearing these words from someone like him, you feel like you have already achieved half of what you can in life.

Q. When you started working on Chehre, was there anything that you had to unlearn as an actor?

A. To be honest, nothing at all, especially from where I come from- television and OTT. They are such good platforms. They teach you so much and you come with so much experience. If there's anything yes, I did learn from actors like Amitabh Bachchanji and Emraan that dedication and hard work is important. But there was absolutely nothing to unlearn because I have a lot of respect for television and TV actors. For that matter, even OTT and actors working on that platform. I have learnt a lot from them.

'It Broke My Heart Especially When I Had Got Selected On The Merit Of My Own Strength'

Q. Mrunal Thakur in a recent interview had recalled being told during film auditions that she can't make it in Bollywood because she has a face which is suitable only for television. In fact, a lot of TV stars in the past have opened up about the perception that the film industry has about them. Did you ever face a similar situation when you were making your transition from TV to films?

A. Of course I have. I had auditioned for many films and even got finalized only to be told later, "Aap TV actress ho toh aap bahut overexposed ho. We are looking out for fresh faces." It broke my heart especially when I had got selected on the merit of my own strength. I mean they liked my acting so how can my experience be a hindrance? Instead, it should help you. But, I feel a lot of producers have now become very open-minded. They can think broader. They think like, 'You know what this person can act well. You cannot take a fresh face in this character because everyone has to perform and that performance comes from a certain amount of experience.' You are performing in front of stellar actors and you can never do that if you have never acted before. A lot of directors and producers value that and then there are a few who are narrow-minded and who cannot think broader than their own mind.

I believe that a TV actor will only give you experience, hard work and a lot of mass following which could be a plus point for the film. However, I feel a few producers and directors may not understand that.

Q. During that phase, did you ever sit down and wonder about the reason behind this perception about TV actors?

A. You know I often sat down and wondered why because it happened with me. But I never came up with an answer to that, to be honest because I don't think that matters. An actor is an actor. It doesn't matter whether you come from theatre, TV or films. Your job is to act. I have never come to any conclusion to this question. These are just narrow-minded people. It tells a lot about their thinking.

'If You Are Confident About Your Craft Then You Should Have No Problem In Auditioning For Roles'

Q. There are some actors who are not comfortable giving auditions or screen tests after a certain point of time. Are you okay when it comes to auditioning for roles?

A. Of course, I am. This is my job. For example when you apply to another company, they ask you for your resume and interview you. It's normal in every job. As actors, you need to audition for roles. It's a test for what an actor can and cannot do. If you are confident about your craft then you should have no problem. I love going for auditions. For me, even in that one day of audition, I am getting to play a different character and it's a lot of fun.

Q. Are you open to approaching filmmakers for work? For example, if you like somebody's work and really wish to collaborate with that person, would you go ahead and call up that person?

A. (laughs) I don't have anybody's number. I don't know who I will call up. All I can do is if I come to know from somebody that they are auditioning, I can try my best to get an audition for that. Otherwise, I don't think I can call up anybody and say I want to do your film. I haven't reached that stage and even if I ever do, I don't think I am that kind of a person who will call up somebody to give me work. I would rather audition for the role. If they like it then they can take me because they are the ones who are putting money on the film. I want to give them what's worth their money.

'A Lot Of Actors Lack Patience'

Q. What is your biggest fear as an actor?

A. I think I have no fear as an actor. I just love acting. I would love to do any kind of roles. I don't mind playing a village girl or a tomboy on screen.

Q. You surprised the audience with your act in Fittrat. Do you feel web shows help actors in breaking out of daily soap rut and stereotypical roles?

A. Web shows are a blessing in disguise to a lot of TV actors. What happens with television is that when you are playing a character, you are doing it for years and years together. When you do a web show, you do a character for a short period of time and that's the fun of it. So, you get to play different characters and that's what I love about OTT platforms. You get so much of leverage to perform. The platform is a great place to showcase different talents and many characters that can be played. I did Fittrat to break the TV norm where I played the goody two shoes, bahu, beti and behen. I wanted to play something which was grey. I wanted to show the world my versatility as an actress and that I can do other kind of roles. That's what happened. Everybody appreciated me so much. I still get messages from people that they are surprised that I could pull off even such a role.

Q. You took your own sweet time to make your web debut. At the same time, you didn't go on a signing spree post Fittrat's success. Was that a conscious decision?

A. Yes of course. When I did TV also, I was very specific about what characters I wanted to play on screen. I never wanted to repeat a single character again. I did a negative character, a positive character, dabbled with comedy and even did a supernatural show. I only did different work. So when it came to doing a web show, I wanted to do something different. I had never done a love triangle show before. After OTT, I wanted to do something big. When you want to do something big, you need to have patience. A lot of actors lack patience when it comes to that waiting time.

'There's No Point In Extending A TV Show If There's No Story Line'

Q. Krystle, you have been a part of many successful TV soaps. It is often observed that some TV shows with great concepts begin with a bang. But by the time they reach 100-150 episodes, the makers resort to the same cliché trappings and the plot gets lost. What do you think is the reason behind this?

A. When a show is being made, the makers have a story line for a certain amount of days or months. After that they are just doing things as per what brings them TRP. They are like, 'If this track is working then let's do more of this.' That's one flaw about television. So, they don't come with a full year plan but they want to stretch the show for a year. Ideally, the show should only go on for six months as they have planned for only that much. There is no point in extending a show if there's no story line. Even I have thought a lot about these things.

Q. Were you vocal and did you make sure to convey this to the makers or the channel when you were doing TV shows?

A. With Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, my producer Siddharth P Malhotra said that there's no story left now so let's stop the show because you don't want to spoil a good product. That's what I like about a lot of producers, directors and actors. There's no point in taking a leap and going ahead with the show. Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai was about two sisters; one having cancer and the other giving her bone marrow. Once my sister was out of cancer, why should we stretch the show? That's how good shows are made and that's why I feel that show is still remembered. We didn't stretch it, we didn't introduce random characters in the show. It's doesn't work like that. Unfortunately, people have to do it but it's not everyone's own choice.

'Social Media Is Not A Necessity For An Actor'

Q. When it comes to content, the lines are blurring and pan-India is the new cool thing. We have many actresses who are taking up work down the south. Would we see you taking a similar path?

A. Like I said, it doesn't matter where I act. If I love a character, the medium or the industry doesn't matter.

Q. Lastly, you are very active on social media. How important do you think these platforms are in an actor's life?

A. I love social media and posting on it. But it isn't a necessity. I mean there's a Ranbir Kapoor who doesn't have a public account. I don't think there's anything negative about being on social media. If you like it, you can be on it, if you don't like it, you can avoid it. I don't think an actor needs to be on these platforms because acting is something which you do as your job. These platforms are just for fun and time pass and I enjoy it.

People tell me that they are so stressed that what should they post and I tell them not to post if they are obsessed. So, I don't think that social media is important. But yes, it's important for an influencer or somebody who is trying to create an impact. At the same time, social media comes with a lot of cons. You are easily judged and get trolled.