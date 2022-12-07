EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Madhur Bhandarkar: I Am Neither In Any Camp, Nor A Part Of The Industry’s Rat Race

Q. What was the first thought behind making a film on lockdown?

A. It was 2020, I had finished the script of Bubli Bouncer and was sitting with my writers. We were just thinking that on which subject we could make a film next. At that time, COVID-19 was at its peak, so we wanted to make a short film. I suddenly got the idea that let's make a film about the lockdown. At first, everyone thought I was joking, but then I started working on the draft. We also talked to many people who were going through difficult situations. Then we started working on the script. Initially, we had 12 stories, but we finally zeroed down to four. The choice of stories was important because every story had to be given a perfect treatment, it was necessary to give proper twists and turns. It is not an anthology that one story will be followed by another. In this, all the stories will progress simultaneously. Every story has the same timeline. We shot immediately after the first lockdown got over when we followed the restrictions and protocols. We completed the entire shoot in just 25-26 days.

Q. Why did you choose the OTT route instead of theaters for the film's release?

A. Many people asked this for Bubli Bouncer as well. But talking about India Lockdown, I would say, this film was made for OTT. I had an idea that the subject of this film is such that its reach will be wider. It has been released in more than 190 countries through OTT. Zee5 has a great reach in small towns and villages too, that's why I would be happy if this film reaches every nook and corner of the country. And the other reason was that there are no superstars in this film, all are performers. That's why I wanted it to come on OTT. My film Bubli Bouncer has been hugely successful on OTT. It was necessary for me to make a family entertainer, comedy film. Likewise, India Lockdown is also a film that will connect with not only audiences in India, but people from all over the world.

Q. Do you also believe that now only large-scale films will work in theatres?

A. It's not like that. It depends on what the movie is like. Today we are seeing that films of big superstars are also released on OTT. I think there is no limit to creativity. There is a blurred line between OTT and theatres, which will also vanish with time. Many web series' have been superhit on OTT. It has its own awards functions. Cinema has its own charm, which will continue. Yes, for a few months, our films haven't been doing that well compared to South films. But Bollywood will always be there. People will go to theatres and will watch movies.

Q. In an event recently, Akshay Kumar talked about reducing the fees of artists, so that films can be made on a limited budget. What do you think about this?

A. If Akshay Kumar has said this then it is a good thing. I appreciate it. I always say that we should be practical because a film never flops, budget flops. I have always made films with a limited budget. India Lockdown is my 15th film. My films sometimes worked, sometimes didn't, but have always recovered their budget. This is my USP, I would say that I always keep the budget under control. The problem comes when you go over budget while making a film. Audiences have no dearth of content today. People are watching global content sitting at home. So you have to be thoughtful about the films you are working on. It is expected that not only Akshay Kumar, but other actors will also think practically about this.

Q. You have always been known for making films with a limited budget.

A. Yes, because I make films, not proposals. I have always made subject-oriented films.

Q. India Lockdown is your 15th film. How satisfied are you with the journey so far?

A. I have been crazy about films since childhood. I ran a video cassette library for four years. My life has always revolved around movies. I am still crazy about movies. I feel good that I have made such films in life, which people have loved. My dream was always to become a filmmaker. As I said I used to go door to door to sell video cassettes, I wanted to be a filmmaker since then. I just want to make films on my terms and that's why I am happy. I have been in the film industry for 21 years and people have given me so much love. My films got national awards. I got Padma Shri. I am neither in any camp of the industry. nor in any lobby. I live in my own world in the film industry, make my own films, and make my own type of content. I am not in any rat race. Whenever any subject attracts me, I do research on it and make films.

Q. What advice would you like to give to new-age filmmakers?

A. I think we should invest a little more in stories. My advice would be to make the kind of films you want to make. Make good films, and do experiments. Some people from the film industry say about me that whatever Madhur sees anywhere, he makes a film on it. Whatever happens anywhere in the country, one or the other tweet comes that now Madhur Bhandarkar will make a film on it. So, somewhere I take it in a positive way that people have faith in me, that Madhur Bhandarkar can make a film on any subject without any fear.

Q. People have given you a lot of tags like "realistic filmmaker" and "hard-hitting filmmaker". What do you think about these tags?

A. I humbly accept it. As a filmmaker, my audience matters the most to me. The audience is my star. I feel good when people appreciate my work. Whatever I am today, I am because of the audience. I said that I do not belong to any camp, I do not have any lobby, I do not have any friends in the industry, and I make my own cinema. That's what I like. I am happy that for so many years, I made films without any godfathers, without any lobby.

Q. Have you started work on any film after the India lockdown?

A. Not at the moment. Now, I will take a little break to give time to myself. I will start working on a new film only after January 2023.