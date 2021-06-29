WATCH: Nikhita Gandhi On Her Journey In Music Industry (Exclusive Interview)

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh celebrated India's biggest digital musical challenge 'Let's Play Antakshari' last week. This challenge included artists from the music industry, where they played India's most popular game- Antakshari - with Josh app users. Talking exclusively to Filmibeat, singer, composer and performer Nikhita Gandhi shared her journey in music industry, how she chose music as a career while studying dental and much more.

The singer, who had won accolades for her songs like Raabta, Ittefaq Se, Ghar (Jab Harry Met Sejal) and many more, has come a long way into the world of music. Talking about her first professional singing project, she said, "I was studying dentistry in Chennai when I met Rahman (AR Rahman) sir. I had joined his music school just like after college activity. I knew Hindustani music before and I wanted to learn Western classical. My classes used to be there 2 days a week, but I got so involved there that I started going there almost every day. I started participating in every activity. My interest in music grew. Then during an audition Rahman sir heard my voice and he started calling me for film projects. So this is how my journey started. My career in music professionally took a gear during college itself. By the time I completed my dentist studies, I had sung 4-5 Tamil-Telugu songs. So I realised, I should probably pursue music now. I should think of making a career in it, let's see where luck takes it."

When asked about what she does to be relevant and always up in this competitive industry, she said, "My personality is such that I work continuously. I am restless. I have a routine and I follow that. I learned many new things even during the lockdown. That's why I think I never thought about getting competitive and surviving in this industry. I do things in my own way."

The singer discussed about various pros and cons of the music industry, challenges faced by music artists with the changing trends. Nowadays, less song films are a new trend, talking about this she said, this is a challenging time for sure but I don't think music will suffer in any case.

"People will keep listening to the songs always. If there is no song in the films, then artists will bring out their singles and albums and from there they will be recognized. Truly speaking I am excited about this because it will help people to know a singer, a composer better. So, if this change happens, that would be a good change", she added.

Along with Hindi, Nikhita Gandhi has sung songs in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada too. On asking how she manages to do so, the singer answered, Although I have done most of the work in Hindi, but language is never a barrier in music. I have even sung scores for Rahman sir which don't have any lyrics.

She singed off the interview with sharing her 3 favourite songs which she must sing while Antakshari and that is Lag Ja Gale, Darling Aankhon se Aakhen Chaar Karne Do and Oo Jaane Jaana. And she also shared message for music lovers of Josh App. She said, "I would tell them that music industry has always been associated with the film industry in India, but right now a change can be seen and a distancing happening. I want to tell the music lovers that we (singers) are also starting our independent journey. We are releasing singles, albums and all. So, keep supporting us in this change. Support our non film songs too, so that the music industry can also grow and be better and better."

Watch the full interview of Nikhita Gandhi here: