EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Pritam Singh: Actors Like Us Have To Create Our Own Platform

"I will eat parantha and I will go to the gym as well; but most importantly I will stay happy and take life as it comes," that's the mantra Pritam Singh swears by off late. Known for his stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and anchoring shows like Box Cricket League, Antakshari League, Big Memsaab and India's Got Talent, Pritam Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller Flight, in which he will be seen in a new avatar.

Filmibeat recently caught up with Pritam for an exclusive tete-a-tete in which the anchor cum actor was at his candid best. From talking about Flight to sharing his bindass take on favouritism existing in the entertainment industry, Pritam didn't mince his words.

Excerpts from our chat with him.

Q. How did you bag the film Flight?

A. Generally, one goes office to office to meet producers, casting directors and give their auditions. This is the protocol. But in my case, it never happened that way. Instead, it happened the other way round. I have known Mohit (Chaddha) and Suraj (Joshi) since ages. We are a bunch of friends who did some reality shows together. We had the same dream of making it big in the Hindi film industry. Mohit came up with the script and the idea of doing this film by himself. He said, 'Let's make a film.' We faced new challenges each and every day. The best part was that they offered me a role which I had never done in the past. They asked me to hear the whole narration. I told them that if I hear the whole narration then 'mera actor jaag jayega.' I told them that because I am their friend, I might take the liberty of giving my inputs on it. Finally, I decided that I will go by the director's words. It's like a bunch of friends who came a long way. The best part of making this film is that we got to eat some good food everyday (laughs). That's what kept us going.

Q. Going by the reports, we will see you essaying the role of a pilot in the film. What sort of preparation did you undergo for your character? Did you have any reference point for your role?

A. Nothing as such. I just went with the flow and stuck to the director's vision. I decided to follow whatever he said. I did bulk up to look good on screen because my character has a certain personality to him. The only preparation was to go and hit the gym to look good in the uniform.

Q. You had mentioned in an interview that you play a negative role in the film. Were you apprehensive about venturing into the grey zone since a lot of actors shy away from negative characters for the fear of getting typecast?

A. I don't want to reveal much about my character in the film. All I can say is that it's something very different from what I had done before. I play a pilot in the film.

Q. Considering the current COVID-19 scenario, a lot of filmmakers are still dicey about releasing their films in theatres. Did the thought of opting for an OTT release ever cross the team's mind?

A. I am not somebody from the industry who has been marked as a star actor. I still have a long way to go. I have a little legacy to my name. But, it's not like every now and then, I am getting OTT platform film offers. To be frank, they don't offer projects to us. That's why we have attempted to make a film like Flight. Nobody is giving the right platform to actors like us. We have to create our own platform. They tell us that 'newcomers are welcome'. But when you go to a producer's house/office, they are like 'films with newcomers don't sell'. Every actor must have been fed up of hearing these cliched lines. We get told, 'You are not a star, how will our film make money?' When you go to casting directors, there are thousands of people giving audition for the same role. You give an audition and there are two-three people who judge you on a particular two-three lines in auditions. There are several other factors involved. We are beggars; we are not choosers. Actors like us have to create our own platform; nobody wants to cast us. We are told that we ain't saleable. What does that mean? Every now and then, star kids get launched. How are they saleable? OTT platforms were developed to encourage new, emerging talents and allow small-time content creators to tell their stories. Initially, these people were given a lot of opportunities but now look, how this platform too is being driven by stars. Wasn't the OTT platform meant for people who wanted to make their own kind of cinema? Our film Flight has emerged out of all these struggles.

Q. Flight is a mid-air action thriller. Do you believe this genre is less explored in Hindi cinema as compared to the west?

A. Very true. We are so scared to try something new. In the film industry too, both insiders and outsiders fear to experiment. We are stuck in our own bubble. It's like you know I have an XYZ star, let's go and pitch him a story. If he likes then we will put our money into the film. This is how it works. Thankfully, we now have some new genres coming up. When we were making Flight, we didn't have a humongous budget to shoot overseas in Switzerland like in a Yash Chopra film. We had a restricted budget within which we have made our film.

Q. Reality shows are often perceived as a big ticket to dreams. You had been a part of Bigg Boss in the past. When you look back, how do you view that experience?

A. I feel lucky to have been a part of Bigg Boss because it gave me my dream work which I expected in the form of reality shows, anchoring and hosting. I have been continuously working; whether it's red carpet events, award shows, or GC shows. It all depends on what you actually want. People still recognize me from Bigg Boss even after doing so much work post that show. So sometimes, things come with its set of drawbacks. You need to keep working on yourself. Sometimes, people get good money because they are a part of big reality shows. But after that, it's your own journey. It all depends on how much work you are putting in for the big win. It's okay if you are satisfied with your celebrity status. You might get invited for an inauguration ceremony once in a month, pose for the photo-ops and come back home; only to get stuck in the loop. You need to shed off that baggage of your stardom and just walk into an office and say, 'I have let go of my past. I have to start from the scratch again.' Every day is a learning day. Often, reality show contestants turn into overnight sensation and land up in music videos, but that fame is short-lived. People will remember only those who are consistent in their work and sharpening their craft. That's what I have been doing.

Q. Last year, you penned an Instagram post in which you had opened up about your struggles amid the pandemic. You bravely admitted that you were nervous and anxious to know what's in store for you. How did you sail through that phase considering 2020 was quite a tough nut for everybody? Also, what piece of advice would you like to give to aspiring actors when it comes to handling pressure and the competitive nature of the industry?

A. I underwent through sh*t times during the COVID-19 pandemic. I was jobless. You know that actors survive only with work. As actors, we are a vulnerable community. We are so insecure in our lives. Actors can't eat, laugh or talk freely. We are scared on social media and in real life. We are scared about ourselves and our body. In the midst of all this, we came across a situation where everything cames to a standstill. You start questioning yourself about your necessities and your future plans. You won't believe that during the lockdown, I went back to my native place in Nagpur and started a restaurant there with the minimum money which I had with me. I worked as a cook in that place because I couldn't afford one. For a year, I was preparing dishes like biryani and chicken rice in my restaurant. This is what life is all about. It all depends on how you can survive in your bare minimum necessities. To all the people out there, I would like to say that we carry a lot of unnecessary baggage in our lives. Let it go and relax, and take it easy in life.

