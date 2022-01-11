Exclusive Interview: Women In Typical Bollywood Films Have Become Accessories For Men- Shefali Shah

Are you again portraying a strong female character through the Human web series?

If the script is strong and my character is powerful, then there is no reason for me not to do it. There is a lot of excitement for a project like this even before the shooting starts. This story is related to medical field, where her role is of Dr Gauri Nath -"who is unpredictable". Somewhere along with the audience, my interest as an actress also increases when I get such fascinating roles . It is wonderful for me to play a female based character. I am constantly doing women ccentric films. In the last year, I have worked on many such projects which will soon come in front of the audience Ongoing project-Darling is a film in which Alia Bhatt and myself are working together. After this there is also Jalsa film in the queue. I can tell that all these roles are full of enthusiasm for me and I feel more excited to take up these challenging roles.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, people have become more aware of medical field, in such a situation, will the Human Series work as an eye-opener?

Human web series is drug trial based story. What kind of impact the series will have on the audience, I cannot say. It depends on the audience. The script of this film was prepared even before Corona and it is a very relevant subject. This is a topic about which we do not know much and through this show we will know what are the things that happen in the medical field. What happens between making the drug and reaching your home? Human shows the story behind that curtain.

Is it difficult to come out personally from an intense character you played in the Delhi Crime and Human series?

In series like Delhi Crime, it becomes very difficult to mentally break away from the intense character as we keep shooting continuously. For me performance is difficult. We go to shoot, come home and sit on the script again and going to shoot again the next day. In being with the character continuously, there was no chance to move away from it. It was a continuous process. Yes, it is true that the intensity of the role holds us back for a long time. But we cannot walk with it in our everyday life by being influenced by it.

Has the journey from Delhi crime to Human series been the golden period of your career?

Yes, that's absolutely right. After Delhi Crime, I started getting offers of more work. Due to Delhi crime, people's views have changed towards me. The script is being written keeping me in mind. Lead and parallel lead films are reaching me and I am getting effective characters. I probably haven't done as much work. I probably haven't done as much work in my entrire life as i did in last year.Last year I worked on 6 projects. This was exciting for me.

In the film industry, the age of the actress and the label of marriage do not matter anymore, has the situation changed?

Labeling the age of the actress and marriage in the film industry is not creating a hindrance in the work. The life limit of the actress has increased in the industry. Delhi crime is a great example of this. Opportunities have opened up after it as actresses are getting more work than before. Women based films are being made. Actresses are not finding it difficult to constantly appear on the screen and get work. In typical Bollywood films, women are just accessories for men. It is not so now. Strong characters are being written for actresses. Even on TV many big shows are women centric.

Have you ever done a film that you didn't want to do but you still did?

No, if I don't want to do a film, I won't. No matter how big a project it may be. I have declined offers from many big films. I agree to a character that shakes my heart and mind. I don't work with the thought what will happen to this project? Who will see? On how many platforms? How many big theatrical releases will it get? I do not do all these calculations. it is not my business. I am a creative person. If something excites me, I don't multiply beyond that. I don't go on shooting thinking that I know everything. For me, every day is like the first day of school. I am nervous, excited. Every single role played by me is close to my heart.