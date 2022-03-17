Exclusive Interview: Director Suresh Triveni Speaks About Box Office Pressure, Jalsa, Vidya Balan And More

Q. Thriller movies have a special fanbase. Would like to know how it was like working on a script like 'Jalsa' as a director and especially as a writer. How easy or difficult was it?

A. Jalsa is a drama, which has some elements of thrill. Also, there is an emotional touch to it, which is there throughout the film. If I talk about thriller films, the biggest challenge in this is that if you get an idea of ​​what your next scene is going to be, then interest dies. So, as a writer, when you keep working on the same script continuously; it seems that nothing is working. So yes, this is a challenge. You are always in search of how to make the scene interesting. Even if something is predictable, how to engross audience with the scene; either with your craft, or with your dialogue, or with a surprise element. Talking about Jalsa, it is not a complete thriller. Thrill is a part of it.

Q. The casting of the film has created quite a stir. What would you like to say about bringing Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul together?

A. That's what I wanted. People who like cinema, who love to watch good movies, will always want to see good actors working together. Apart from a filmmaker, I am also audience. I have seen Vidya's work, I have seen Shefali's, and the thought that came to my mind was how great it would be if these two come together on screen. It was a proud experience for me as a filmmaker as well. Talking about Manav Kaul, he is a very good friend of mine. We also play cricket together. He told me long ago 'I will do your film whatever the role will be', so I keep reminding him that. He is also my lucky charm. Apart from these, there are many great actors in the film, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafin Patel, all are excellent.

Q. Vidya Balan had refused doing this film earlier. Then how did you persuade her?

A. We narrated this screenplay to her long back. She liked the story very much, but she was not mentally ready to play this character at that time. She told me that 'I have liked the script very much but I am not ready to do such a role yet'. But I had a hope somewhere that maybe she would do it. At that time we were continuously working on our script. Then the lockdown happened, so in the meantime Vidya called and said that she would like to read the script once again. So I sent the script. After that she said yes. Then I never teased that topic that why she had refused earlier! (Laughs)

Q. You have done two films with Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa). How would you define her as an actress?

A. Vidya Balan is a director's delight. It is a wonderful experience working with her. She keeps the whole unit, the entire team excited. She is so hungry for good work as an actress, even though she doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. The place where she is today, even if she does not do anything, she has made a mark in the history of cinema. But even today she remains equally excited to play every character. I call her a Rockstar. She is my strength. She gives me courage and inspiration to do good work.

Q. When and how did Jalsa start?

A. We were working on 2-3 different stories and this was one of them. I had written only a few lines of it. All I had in mind was that how would it be if an accident brings so many people together. At that time, Prajwal Chandrashekhar had come to meet me. When I told him this story, he got very excited about it. He said that he would develop it. Then in two-three months he came with the complete script. His script was a bit different from the way I had imagined the story but I saw scope in it. I thought I could take this script and go to Vidya and Shefali. So from there the film started. The first draft was written in 2019, at the end of the same year we narrated the story to the actors. 2020 just went into lockdown. Then in 2021 we started work on pre-production.

Q. What kind of stories fascinate you as a director?

A. When I watch Andhadhun, I think how can someone make such a good film. When I saw Kapoor & Sons, I thought I would never be able to make such a good film. I was shocked to see Dangal. I am a fan of Raju Hirani and Rohit Shetty movies. I was stunned when I saw Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan. But I am a devotee of Mani Ratnam. So, in short, I like movies of different genres. I think we should make science fiction too. As a director too, I don't want to stick to one genre or else I will get bored.

Q. Vidya Balan said in an interview that 'this is the best time for female actors as compared to male actors'. As a filmmaker, how much do you agree with this comment?

A. I think a lot of films have already been made with male actors as protagonist. Whereas in the last 10- 15 years, there has been a constant effort to make films with female characters. And those movies are working too. I would not like to make comparisons here. Rather, I think the overall cinema is changing. During the lockdown, I watched some Malayalam movies, which were spectacular. The content of Telugu cinema, Marathi cinema is also changing. I look at it in a positive way. As new formats are coming, we will see the change. Today people have the access to watch movies or other content from around the world. So, as the exposure of the audience increases, you will get a chance to tell new stories, in different way.

Q. Talking about exposure, how do you see the future of OTT and theatres?

A. I don't see OTT and theatre separately, I see OTT plus theatre. Theatre is a community experience that will never end. But OTT also gives a different experience. My film will be releasing in 240 countries simultaneously, that is a big deal for me. We cannot ignore any medium. So I look at both the mediums together, not separately. As a storyteller, the more mediums I have to tell stories, the better.

Q. With the release of the film on OTT, do you feel free from the box office pressure?

A. Producer has pressure of money, but a director has pressure of reputation. You intentionally make films to judge yourself. You can make a film and show it to four people in the house. But you are reaching 240 countries here with your content. If you widen your horizon, people will judge you more. So that anxiety will remain. A director doesn't have to worry about box office, he cares about what people are thinking of your film! And it is happening to me now.

Q. Have you started work on any other project after Jalsa?

A. I am currently working on 2-3 scripts with Vikram Malhotra. At present, the decision on casting or other things has not been taken yet. Let's see how the film shapes in the coming times.