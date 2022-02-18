EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Yami Gautam Talks About A Thursday, 10 Years In Bollywood, Success And Struggles

Q. What are the things that you keep in mind while choosing script of a film? What is the process like?

A. Before saying yes to a project, the first thing I see is what the story is. What does the film want to say? Secondly, how important is my character in the film. Its impact on the story. I have also done roles which had very less screen timing, but they were essential to the story. Or I thought that I can perform something different. Whether you have one scene in the film, ten scenes or the entire film is on you, it doesn't matter, but yes, the character should have some meaning. Third thing which matters to me is the director; I think it is very important to see with whom you want to work, because they are the ones who will paint the canvas. It's the director who will shape the characters and the story. So what is their method, their thinking, it's necessary to know that also.

Q. Your last few performances received a lot of love from the audience. Your acting has been appreciated. Do these reactions give confidence to choose a character like Naina, which is quite edgy?

A. This is a very interesting question because we always look for validation. We always want people to like our work. Our profession is such that everything is public. If you had asked me this question 5 years ago, maybe my answer would have been different, but where I am today and the kind of films I am doing, I think more than validation, it is important that with every film you grow.

Today, when audience shows the confidence that 'it's Yami's film, so let's see, something will be different'; for me it's more than anything. It takes time to build this trust. Today if I have earned that trust even a little bit, it gives me confidence. I feel that if you do any character with full passion, it reaches the hearts of the audience and they understand the hard work. The audience is taking me step by step where I want to reach.

Q. Once in an interview you said that you want to reach that space of acting where you feel absolutely natural while playing a character. Today when you have so many films in your hand, you are getting appreciation; do you think you have reached or are reaching that space?

A. I hope so. It is a bit difficult to judge for yourself. Well there are many such actors but I think Irrfan was one such actor, who made every character so effortless. It seems so easy. No matter how heavy the character is, but he made it seem natural, maybe this is what we call 'to be in the moment'. No matter how hard you have worked on that role, but showing the role effortless is also a skill. And he had that in him. So yes, as an artist, I would also like to reach there. I know it takes time to develop that skill, but I will keep trying.

Q. You are playing so many different characters in the upcoming films; crime reporter in Lost, IAS officer in Dasvi and OMG 2 is on social issues. So, how much time do you spend on the process of your character? How easy or difficult it is for you to work on a character now?

A. Not easy at all, really. It feels good to hear that you are doing this film too, doing this too. But when I start thinking about the character, it seems that no, I need a little more time, a little more concentration. I don't want to work cut to cut. But it has to be done, especially because of the last two years, there is a lot of work backlog.

Well, if I just talk about myself, then this time has come for me after a long wait, after a lot of hard work, after a lot of patience. So now I want to make full use of this opportunity. This is a challenge for me. I do homework for each character, make notes, do it in the time I get, but I do it, that is important for me. I think these are not films where I just get up and go on the sets directly. I believe in preparation and homework. I don't think I can go from one film to another without homework, because the audience doesn't care how busy the actor was, or whether she was ill, or she got married or there was a lockdown; they just want to watch the movie.

I remember shooting Lost in Kolkata and the next film I was going to shoot was Oh My God 2. My director (Amit Rai) was saying that I have not even been able to sit with you, should I come to Kolkata? But I told him that what I am shooting now is also a challenging film, so I want to keep my 100 per cent focus on it for now. I assured him that whatever two-four days we have before the shooting of Oh My God 2 starts, I promise I will not come unprepared, I will manage. So my process started from the flight itself. I remember after the first scene was over on the first day of shooting, the director was very happy and he said to me yes you were right that you will not come without preparation.

Q. Today, the kind of characters and stories are being written for female actors, do you see that as a positive change?

A. Yes, absolutely. And that's why I think today we should celebrate each other's success. All the actresses who are doing good films must get appreciation and feel good because in the end everyone is moving on. It means that more roles are being written, that the directors are trusting us. Whether a female actor is the main lead or in supporting roles or just for two scenes, it doesn't matter, but what she is doing, must have some meaning.

Today when I see the kind of work my colleagues are doing, some seniors are doing; I feel very happy because everyone is making way for each other. There used to be a time when if the actress got married, her career would end. So yes, times are changing. It is not just one actor or one day process, it has been going on for years. There have been some very powerful actresses from the 50s and 60s who have played characters that people still remember. Even today if you see there is Vidya Balan, Kangana, Priyanka, Sanya, Taapsee, Alia who are doing such a good job. Everyone is working hard to move forward.

Q. You will be completing 10 years in the Hindi Film Industry in April. Today when you have 5 to 6 films in your hands, getting good characters; how do you feel about this journey?

A. To be honest, I don't even realize that 10 years have passed. There is no account of the last two years, they went on in the blink of an eye. But when I look back, I understand the importance of moving forward, to grow. 'Keep moving forward with good intentions', is the most important thing in my life.

It's good to feel confident in yourself. I came into the industry with this belief. Got a lot of experience here. Ups and downs are part of everyone's life, even mine. But what you learn from difficulties and how you move forward is what sets you apart from each other. I came only with the thought that I have to do good work. Today I am happy about my journey.

I am thankful to the directors who kept their trust in me. It feels good when fans give love. I remember many friends from the media used to tell me that you do less films, we want to see more of you on screen. They thought I was very selective. But I was waiting for right scripts. Well, if you believe in your own talent, then you stand firm. There are also good people out here who want to do good work, who put their trust in you.

Q. Have you ever come across a moment in your journey when you had self-doubt?

A. Yes, everyone has their struggles in life. I faced too. The time for self doubt also came. But it is good when those difficulties come early in life, as they help you to understand things. However, you can never be fully prepared for the challenges. The problem is that in the beginning, you are also understanding yourself. To be honest, I had a different perspective till five years ago, but now my thinking has also become clear.

My mother always tells me, "whatever happens eventually happens for the best, so keep moving forward." I also believe in this. The time of self doubt tells you what you want to do, what you have come for in this industry, how you want to make your mark. It is important to ask yourself these questions and then it is also important to work on it.

Q. Are there any specific genre films that you want to do?

A. (Laughs) There are many. I love larger than life movies, romantic- comedy, horror, thrillers. I like everything in movies except maybe the zombie world.

Q. With films releasing on OTT, do you feel relieved from the pressure of box office or you miss big screen?

A. I miss the charm of the big screen, its experience is something else. But as I said you never know what is going to happen in life, what challenges are going to come. The way OTT has carved a niche in the last two years, it is clear that our audience is everywhere. For small budget and medium budget films, it will be very challenging to bring people to the theatre at this time. Slowly people will return to the cinemas. But for the time being, I think it is important to give good content; no matter what the medium is.

Q. Would you like to give some information about your upcoming films? What films are you busy with after 'A Thursday'?

A. Lost is almost over, there will be an announcement soon. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has directed this film. Then there is Dasvi and Oh My God 2. Apart from this, there is another film, about which I can't say much. So these are the films, which will roll this year.