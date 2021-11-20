EXCLUSIVE! Jimmy Sheirgill Wants To Return To Romantic Roles: As Actors We Are Never Happy & Always Want More
Jimmy Sheirgill recently seen in the SonyLIV show Your Honor 2 opened up about his character and behind-the-scenes in an interview with Filmibeat. The actor who completed 25 years in the Entertainment industry in October 2021 also expressed he would like to go back to some romantic roles.
Jimmy when asked about some of his early roles like Mohabbatein said, he would love to return to something similar. "I have been wanting to do something like that for the longest time. When we are in that zone, we say we want to do some mature roles but now I want to go back to doing some romantic roles," he told Filmibeat.
The actor also talked about filming Your Honor season 2 during the pandemic and said his co-star Gulshan Grover was God sent. Here is an excerpt from the conversation,
You
have
returned
with
the
power-packed
role
of
Bishan
Khosla
in
season
two
of
Your
Honor.
This
time
you
are
possibly
getting
that
promotion
and
will
be
becoming
a
High
court
judge.
What
has
changed
for
Bishan
Khosla
in
this
season,
how
have
the
stakes
been
raised
and
your
position
is
also
being
misused
by
others?
He is still a sessions court judge in this season. If he had to deal with one of two problems in season one, now Bishan has to deal with several at the same time. He is facing off deadlier characters in season two like Gulshan Grover, Mahie Gill. Things get much worse for him in this season and that makes the story more thrilling and interesting and life a bigger hell for Bishan Khosla.
You
have
played
many
cop
roles
over
the
years
and
now
you
are
playing
a
judge
who
also
enforces
the
law
but
in
a
different
way.
The
first
sentence
in
the
trailer
says
as
a
judge
have
to
risk
your
life
in
many
ways
and
there's
always
a
sword
hanging
over
your
neck,
which
is
absolutely
true.
Cops
and
lawyers
are
lauded
for
their
contribution
but
judges
seem
to
be
an
underrated
profession,
not
enough
people
appreciate
it,
don't
you
agree?
I have noticed it with everything that has been happening around us. The dialogue also talks about Bishan's story. He is a very righteous man but it also means he has a lot of enemies, he has convicted many criminals. As you can in the first season, he never thought about money or job security, as a citizen and a judge he only wants to do right by his job. But judges do deserve job security because of the profession they are in and what you said is right, it is an underappreciated profession. Our system is very much based on the court of law and the most powerful is the judge.
COVID-19
is
still
a
big
part
of
our
lives
and
you
have
worked
through
it
on
set,
You
shot
for
Your
Honor
season
2
during
this
time,
how
was
the
environment
behind
the
scenes?
Behind the scenes, we had a god sent saviour Gulshan Grover. Even during those tough times, he managed to keep everyone in good spirits. The environment was very heavy, there was sadness as well, we lost very important people from the team to COVID and to have somebody like Gulshan-ji who was making the situation lighter was amazing. The show is also very intense and we had to maintain that seriousness while filming but as soon as they said cut he (Gulshan Grover) would be out there entertaining us. I have worked on 7-8 projects with him and he also makes an unforgettable experience.
Your
Honor
is
a
remake
of
the
Israeli
show
Kvodo,
there
was
a
US
version
of
the
same
show
with
the
same
title,
and
your
character
was
played
by
Bryan
Cranston,
best
known
for
Breaking
Bad.
Your
Honor
has
become
popular
across
borders
now,
how
exciting
is
that?
Applause had bought the right for the Indian version of Kvodo and when we were filming for season one we found out that ABC has bought the right for the US version and Bryan Cranston was going to play the lead role. Now when we were filming for season two we heard that they will also be going forward with season two. The reason it works is that it is a father-son story and the only thing that changes is the legal system.
Since
you
have
already
played
similar
roles
once,
would
you
be
interested
in
playing
his
role
in
an
Indian
version
of
Breaking
Bad?
Breaking Bad was a wonderful series. If they are making it then why not.
Back
in
October
you
completely
25
years
in
the
industry
and
you
have
always
won
over
the
audience
with
your
performances.
No
matter
the
genre
or
the
screen
time,
your
presence
always
fills
the
room.
It's
been
said
that
the
script
or/and
the
production
budget
doesn't
matter,
the
audience
will
be
happy
if
you
are
on
screen.
After
reinventing
and
exploring
for
so
long
what
drives
you
after
so
many
years?
What drives me is fans who say stuff like that, and to make sure that ten years down the line also they say the same thing.
In
recent
years
you
have
portrayed
many
different
roles,
but
we
do
miss
your
gentle
romantic
portrayal
from
Mohabbatein.
Would
you
like
to
return
to
playing
a
chocolate
boy,
maybe
for
the
right
script?
I would love to do that. If you find out someone is making it, let me know if I have been wanting to do something like that for the longest time. When we are in that zone, we say we want to do some mature roles but now I want to go back to doing some romantic roles. So as an actor we are never happy, and it's in human nature to always want more.