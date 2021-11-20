EXCLUSIVE! Jimmy Sheirgill Wants To Return To Romantic Roles: As Actors We Are Never Happy & Always Want More

Jimmy Sheirgill recently seen in the SonyLIV show Your Honor 2 opened up about his character and behind-the-scenes in an interview with Filmibeat. The actor who completed 25 years in the Entertainment industry in October 2021 also expressed he would like to go back to some romantic roles.

Jimmy when asked about some of his early roles like Mohabbatein said, he would love to return to something similar. "I have been wanting to do something like that for the longest time. When we are in that zone, we say we want to do some mature roles but now I want to go back to doing some romantic roles," he told Filmibeat.

The actor also talked about filming Your Honor season 2 during the pandemic and said his co-star Gulshan Grover was God sent. Here is an excerpt from the conversation,

You have returned with the power-packed role of Bishan Khosla in season two of Your Honor. This time you are possibly getting that promotion and will be becoming a High court judge. What has changed for Bishan Khosla in this season, how have the stakes been raised and your position is also being misused by others?

He is still a sessions court judge in this season. If he had to deal with one of two problems in season one, now Bishan has to deal with several at the same time. He is facing off deadlier characters in season two like Gulshan Grover, Mahie Gill. Things get much worse for him in this season and that makes the story more thrilling and interesting and life a bigger hell for Bishan Khosla.

You have played many cop roles over the years and now you are playing a judge who also enforces the law but in a different way. The first sentence in the trailer says as a judge have to risk your life in many ways and there's always a sword hanging over your neck, which is absolutely true. Cops and lawyers are lauded for their contribution but judges seem to be an underrated profession, not enough people appreciate it, don't you agree?

I have noticed it with everything that has been happening around us. The dialogue also talks about Bishan's story. He is a very righteous man but it also means he has a lot of enemies, he has convicted many criminals. As you can in the first season, he never thought about money or job security, as a citizen and a judge he only wants to do right by his job. But judges do deserve job security because of the profession they are in and what you said is right, it is an underappreciated profession. Our system is very much based on the court of law and the most powerful is the judge.

COVID-19 is still a big part of our lives and you have worked through it on set, You shot for Your Honor season 2 during this time, how was the environment behind the scenes?

Behind the scenes, we had a god sent saviour Gulshan Grover. Even during those tough times, he managed to keep everyone in good spirits. The environment was very heavy, there was sadness as well, we lost very important people from the team to COVID and to have somebody like Gulshan-ji who was making the situation lighter was amazing. The show is also very intense and we had to maintain that seriousness while filming but as soon as they said cut he (Gulshan Grover) would be out there entertaining us. I have worked on 7-8 projects with him and he also makes an unforgettable experience.

Your Honor is a remake of the Israeli show Kvodo, there was a US version of the same show with the same title, and your character was played by Bryan Cranston, best known for Breaking Bad. Your Honor has become popular across borders now, how exciting is that?

Applause had bought the right for the Indian version of Kvodo and when we were filming for season one we found out that ABC has bought the right for the US version and Bryan Cranston was going to play the lead role. Now when we were filming for season two we heard that they will also be going forward with season two. The reason it works is that it is a father-son story and the only thing that changes is the legal system.

Since you have already played similar roles once, would you be interested in playing his role in an Indian version of Breaking Bad?

Breaking Bad was a wonderful series. If they are making it then why not.

Back in October you completely 25 years in the industry and you have always won over the audience with your performances. No matter the genre or the screen time, your presence always fills the room. It's been said that the script or/and the production budget doesn't matter, the audience will be happy if you are on screen. After reinventing and exploring for so long what drives you after so many years?

What drives me is fans who say stuff like that, and to make sure that ten years down the line also they say the same thing.

In recent years you have portrayed many different roles, but we do miss your gentle romantic portrayal from Mohabbatein. Would you like to return to playing a chocolate boy, maybe for the right script?

I would love to do that. If you find out someone is making it, let me know if I have been wanting to do something like that for the longest time. When we are in that zone, we say we want to do some mature roles but now I want to go back to doing some romantic roles. So as an actor we are never happy, and it's in human nature to always want more.