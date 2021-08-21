EXCLUSIVE! Kritika Kamra: My Brother & I Are Not Each Other's Best Friends, But We Are Very Close As Siblings

'Our Upbringing Has Been In A Way Where There Were No Strict Gender Roles, My Brother & I Have Done The Same Things'

Q. The word Raksha Bandhan literally means 'bond of protection'. But over the years, the definition of this festival has changed a lot. Today, it's more about the 'love, respect and care' between two people. You need not be related by blood to ring in this occasion. In fact, we even see sisters tying rakhis to each other. What does this festival signify to you?

A. As children, me and my brother were never given any definition for this festival and our upbringing has been in a way where there were no strict gender roles. We have done the same things. We were given the same things and were treated the same way. So in that sense, we were very privileged. I would like to thank my parents for that. For us, it (Raksha Bandhan) was always like a day to celebrate that bond between him and I. I am five and a half years elder to him. So, it's literally me who is doing all the 'raksha' (laughs).

Honestly, me and my brother are not big on rituals. It's my mom who enjoyed these things. So, she used to insist that we dress up, do the aarti, tie the rakhi and give gifts. It was more about that. It was a celebration, an excuse to exchange gifts. A celebration of the bond that we have. It was always very light and fun. So, there's no traditional definition of this festival that we have ever stuck to or were introduced to. It's just one of those days. This year, my parents are visiting me on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Me and my brother live together and like I told you before, we ain't so enthusiastic about rituals. Generally, we do our own little thing. It's more like we have a meal together or he takes me out somewhere. So, it's never been like 'behen yeh karti hai bhai yeh karta hai.' We both do things for each other. This year because of my parents, the celebration is going to be a little more special and elaborate. We'll dress up and do all the rituals.

'Living Together Without Our Parents In A Different City Has Brought Us Closer'

Q. How has your bond with your brother evolved over the years?

A. We were like any siblings while growing up. I am the elder one so I was obviously protective about him. He used to call me 'didi'. We were away from each other when we did our schooling in different cities. After college, he came to Mumbai and he has been living with me since the last few years. So now, our relationship has become more matured, in the sense that we have also grown up. I think now, we talk like adults. We seek advice from each other for our problems and suggestions. So, our relationship has evolved over a period of time.

We are not necessarily like pals. We are not each other's best friends. But we are very close as siblings. I am always there for him and he is a huge support to me every single day; be it lending a helping hand in house or giving emotional support. And it's the same with him. Living together without our parents in a different city, making a base here; all these things have brought us closer. We have a lot more love and respect for each other in a very grown up way. While growing up, we were always fighting. But now, that phase is over (laughs).

'Rahul Is Critical About A Lot Of Things That I Do & I Really Value That'

Q. We always talk about our parents being our huge support system. But at the same time, even siblings function in a similar way though they can be harsh with their choice of words. So, is Rahul critical about your work?

A. Not work particularly, but he is critical about a lot of other things that I do and I really value that. That can come from your parents sometimes. But your sibling can do that for you. When it comes to parents, there's a generation gap and age difference. But you can be a little more blunt with your siblings and there's this 'forgiveness'. What's special about this bond is that you can say anything and get away with it. Sometimes, we say the harshest things to each other and one hour later, I end up going to him asking if he wants to watch or eat. It's so beautiful. We are very clear with each other. We know about each other's lives. I can call him out and vice versa. The feedback is taken well. There's no grudge. We don't have to treat each other with gloves. Even if either of us end up saying more than we should, there's instant forgiveness that happens and you go about with your day.

That's a great advantage. As your parents grow older, you become more sensitive. You are more concerned about how to put things across and there's a generation gap too. There are some things that they are not aware of and it's difficult to explain them the concept. Sometimes, you don't want to cross a line with them. On the other hand, you can say things to your brother or sister in any tone and you can get away with it.

'I Don't Want To Be Another Parent To My Brother'

Q. It's natural for elder siblings to be protective of their younger ones. Does that hold true for you as well?

A. I used to be protective and I think it's an instinctive thing. Since you are the older one, you have been there in many situations whether in school or college. Because I had crossed those stages in my life, I knew what were the challenges and wanted to protect him from what I had faced. But as we grew up, I have realized that he is very capable. In fact, he is smarter than me in a lot of things. He has his own life and his own journey. I don't want to be another parent to him. I just want to be his sister. I do end up giving him advice. But over a period of time, I have realized that I have to let him have his own journey, make his own mistakes and just be there as a support. Obviously, I will be there for him if he asks for help, but I don't want to interfere in every thing as well. Protectiveness is good but I feel that he doesn't need to be protected any more (laughs).

Q. Which is that one quality about Rahul that you admire the most and why?

A. My brother is very meticulous. He goes deep in everything; so whether it's his career or studies or anything else. His research is on point. He is a very well-informed person. He is meticulous about learning which is something that I really like about him. He is very good in money management which I was not when I was at his age and I am still not. He is passionate about everything.

Q. Your brother is a diet curator by profession. So, do you take tips from him considering you are a part of showbiz where you are expected to look and maintain yourself in a certain way?

A. I do, like when I feel I need to look a certain way or even otherwise. Before Tandav, he was taking care of my diet. I was doing keto diet with him and he was guiding me through it. He used to plan everything for me. In any case, he has a ketogenic lifestyle and in our house, his food is made separately. He was doing the same for me and I followed his diet for two months before Tandav. It wasn't for losing weight. I didn't have to achieve anything physically. I just wanted to do it and it worked very well for me. He not just helped me in losing fat but I also had better clarity of thoughts and my energy levels became better. It was a great break from everything. But I realized that it isn't so sustainable to me. I can't do it like how my brother does. Every now and then, whenever I want any tips or do keto diet for a bit, he is the best person and always available to me.

'I Was Like A Bully, I Didn't Have To Do Things Slyly'

Q. Siblings and pranks go hand in hand. So, is there any hilarious incident that you still recall even today?

A. (thinks) I was like a bully. I didn't have to do things slyly. So, there were no pranks being played. We just used to have like proper fights.

Q. Lastly, if there is a role reversal and you end up as the younger sibling, what is the first thing that you would do?

A. I think nothing would be different. I already feel like that. Now, there are so many things that I go to him for, and I actually feel like I am the younger one. Sab kuch hi kar deta hai bechara. I have no complaints. (laughs)