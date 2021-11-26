EXCLUSIVE! Mahie Gill On Reuniting With Jimmy Sheirgill For Your Honor: I Feel I Work Only With Jimmy

Mahie Gill recently appeared in the second season of SonyLIV release Your Honor 2. The actress recently opened up about the show and reuniting with her Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster co-star Jimmy Sheirgill with Filmibeat.

Talking about the same, she confessed that she feels like she is only working with Jimmy, however, "It's always wonderful working with him." She also told Filmibeat that she would love to collaborate with him on a subtle romantic film. Mahie also opened up about Your Honor and working with Gulshan Grover for the first time.

Here are the excerpts from the interview,

We get a glimpse of your character in the trailer, who is on the wrong side of the law. But in another shot, Yashpreet also give off a vibe that she has many secrets? What can you tell us about her?

My character, Yashpreet is bad but with a good heart, she is protective about her brother. She loves her family and is very dramatic and intense. She brings a lot of thrill to the show.

You have played good guys, bad guys and grey characters as well, what attracts you to playing grey characters? What attracted you to Your Honor?

I think the intent has to be great. The character has to be written well and it should excite me. That's how I choose my characters. As for Your Honor, I had seen the first season and I loved it. I wanted to be a part of it. It had an impressive story, promising narrative, great dialogues and performances. The direction and the production houses attached to the show were also great so I was looking forward to being part of the project. The whole idea was interesting and then again I Jimmy was part of the project. This gave me a chance to work with Gulshan sir for the first time.

How was it getting together with Jimmy Shergill once again after a couple of years?

I feel like I only work with Jimmy, he works with everyone else and most of my projects are with him (laughs). It's always wonderful working with him.

Some time ago you have revealed in an interview that you are very selective about your projects, but with OTT the range of scripts that probably come to you have widened, are you tempted to pick more projects now? Is there any specific genre scripts you are looking for?

There are a lot of options right now. If I get fifteen scripts I choose two from them that I feel are good for me. I have been very choosy about my work. I do less work but I like to pick projects that excite me. So that is very important for me and with the coming of OTT there is so much work happening now. There is so much interesting content releases and shows coming up it's definitely the best time.

I personally like to watch thrillers which is why I was interested in Your Honor but I have also been saying for a while that I want to do something romantic. I have worked on romantic projects before but they have been bold, now I want to do something subtle.

I recently spoke with Jimmy Sheirgill and he also expressed interest and doing a romance film, but you already feel like you work with him a lot, would you still collaborate?

I would love to, it's always- always fun working with him.

It is probably too early for your daughter- Veronica to watch your movies and shows, but does she show interest in your work?

She is too young right now, but once she turns older she will be able to see my work, but some of the recent projects like Your Honor that she can watch in a couple of years maybe.

Do you ever feel like children based movie so she can watch it?

Definitely, the kind of work I was doing earlier, the projects would get A certificate. So the kids in my family couldn't watch but now, fortunately, they will be able to watch and I would love to do something in children's films.

COVID-19 is still very much present around us and the last two years have been different for everyone, how has it affected you. Has it changed your perspective towards your art?

I am taking the day as it comes now. I have really stopped worrying about the future, I am blessed - working and taking care of the house. On the other hand, a lot of people have gotten homeless during the lockdown. Thankfully, OTT has come to the rescue and things are looking up but I really don't worry about the future.