EXCLUSIVE! Mahie Gill On Reuniting With Jimmy Sheirgill For Your Honor: I Feel I Work Only With Jimmy
Mahie Gill recently appeared in the second season of SonyLIV release Your Honor 2. The actress recently opened up about the show and reuniting with her Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster co-star Jimmy Sheirgill with Filmibeat.
Talking about the same, she confessed that she feels like she is only working with Jimmy, however, "It's always wonderful working with him." She also told Filmibeat that she would love to collaborate with him on a subtle romantic film. Mahie also opened up about Your Honor and working with Gulshan Grover for the first time.
Here are the excerpts from the interview,
We
get
a
glimpse
of
your
character
in
the
trailer,
who
is
on
the
wrong
side
of
the
law.
But
in
another
shot,
Yashpreet
also
give
off
a
vibe
that
she
has
many
secrets?
What
can
you
tell
us
about
her?
My character, Yashpreet is bad but with a good heart, she is protective about her brother. She loves her family and is very dramatic and intense. She brings a lot of thrill to the show.
You
have
played
good
guys,
bad
guys
and
grey
characters
as
well,
what
attracts
you
to
playing
grey
characters?
What
attracted
you
to
Your
Honor?
I think the intent has to be great. The character has to be written well and it should excite me. That's how I choose my characters. As for Your Honor, I had seen the first season and I loved it. I wanted to be a part of it. It had an impressive story, promising narrative, great dialogues and performances. The direction and the production houses attached to the show were also great so I was looking forward to being part of the project. The whole idea was interesting and then again I Jimmy was part of the project. This gave me a chance to work with Gulshan sir for the first time.
How
was
it
getting
together
with
Jimmy
Shergill
once
again
after
a
couple
of
years?
I feel like I only work with Jimmy, he works with everyone else and most of my projects are with him (laughs). It's always wonderful working with him.
Some
time
ago
you
have
revealed
in
an
interview
that
you
are
very
selective
about
your
projects,
but
with
OTT
the
range
of
scripts
that
probably
come
to
you
have
widened,
are
you
tempted
to
pick
more
projects
now?
Is
there
any
specific
genre
scripts
you
are
looking
for?
There are a lot of options right now. If I get fifteen scripts I choose two from them that I feel are good for me. I have been very choosy about my work. I do less work but I like to pick projects that excite me. So that is very important for me and with the coming of OTT there is so much work happening now. There is so much interesting content releases and shows coming up it's definitely the best time.
I personally like to watch thrillers which is why I was interested in Your Honor but I have also been saying for a while that I want to do something romantic. I have worked on romantic projects before but they have been bold, now I want to do something subtle.
I recently spoke with Jimmy Sheirgill and he also expressed interest and doing a romance film, but you already feel like you work with him a lot, would you still collaborate?
I would love to, it's always- always fun working with him.
It is probably too early for your daughter- Veronica to watch your movies and shows, but does she show interest in your work?
She is too young right now, but once she turns older she will be able to see my work, but some of the recent projects like Your Honor that she can watch in a couple of years maybe.
Do
you
ever
feel
like
children
based
movie
so
she
can
watch
it?
Definitely, the kind of work I was doing earlier, the projects would get A certificate. So the kids in my family couldn't watch but now, fortunately, they will be able to watch and I would love to do something in children's films.
COVID-19
is
still
very
much
present
around
us
and
the
last
two
years
have
been
different
for
everyone,
how
has
it
affected
you.
Has
it
changed
your
perspective
towards
your
art?
I am taking the day as it comes now. I have really stopped worrying about the future, I am blessed - working and taking care of the house. On the other hand, a lot of people have gotten homeless during the lockdown. Thankfully, OTT has come to the rescue and things are looking up but I really don't worry about the future.