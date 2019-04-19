Exclusive: Nani Is An Extremely Dedicated And Versatile Performer, Says Jersey Star Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath, who of the most talented prominent actresses in Sandalwood, has made her Tollywood debut with Jersey which hit screens today (April 19, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnauri, has her paired opposite Nani which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. During a recent EXCLUSIVE interview with Filmibeat, Shraddha spoke about working with the 'Natural Star' and opened up about her personal life.

How was the experience of Working With Nani? What is the one thing your admire about him the most?

I was quite excited when I learnt that I would be paired opposite Nani in Jersey. He is a wonderful actor and has a great deal of versatility. While working with him I realised that he is a dedicated performer who has a good understanding of the technical aspects of the craft. I wish I had such understanding of the technical aspects.

What qualities do you look for in a role before giving the nod to it?

My character in Jersey is a strong one and has a good graph. In general, I look for strong characters as I feel that in my world I am the hero.

Jersey has a cricket backdrop. Do you follow the sport? Who is your favourite cricketer?

I used to follow cricket in its pure form. However, I do not follow IPL too much especially as my team Royal Challengers Bangalore is out of from. My favourite cricketer of all-time is Rahul Dravid.

How do you deal with setbacks?

I am a very positive person and have realistic expectations from just about everything which helps big time.

What has been learning on the professional front?

The one thing that I have realised is that stardom is temporary. People might celebrate you today but they might forget you soon. One should not let stardom go into one's head. I know that today my bank balance is a bit better and I have more followers but at the end of the day, I am still the same person especially when I am with my family.

How do you prefer spending your free time?

When I am not working, I put my work phone on silent and enjoy being at home. I love spending time with my family as I am a family person. Moreover, I love going on vacations whenever possible.

On a parting note, do you follow Game Of Thrones?

I am a big Game Of Thrones fans and love the female characters I am also fond of Tyrion as hew is like a dark horse.

