EXCLUSIVE! Nidhi Singh On Permanent Roommates: Didn't Think A YouTube Series Would Have Such A Huge Impact
Nidhi Singh who is gearing up for season two of Permanent Roommate's audio show recently talked to Filmibeat about how OTT has changed and what the show brought to her since its original release in 2014. The actress revealed that the fame hasn't changed her as much as the surrounding has. She said, "The world is changing drastically but I am exactly the same person, all I am trying to do is match up. So I am just trying to do right by the person I am supposed to be."
Talking about Permanent Roommates she told Filmibeat, "When I got Permanent Roommates, I loved the story so much, but I couldn't have imagined people will love it that much, and that a series on Youtube would have that big of an impact on people."
Here is an excerpt from the interview,
Nidhi
Singh,
you
have
had
quite
the
journey
from
being
a
science
student
to
becoming
the
face
of
every
Delhi
girl!
How
has
the
experience
been?
Has
the
fame
and
familiarity
brought
any
major
changes
in
your
life?
I don't think I look at it as something that has changed but it has instilled a lot of responsibility in me. I feel the more people become familiar with me, I have to put more of myself out there. As artists, we want to explore but we also want to take the time for ourselves. During the pandemic, everything has changed and now everyone is always available on social media and that level of presence is expected out of you. Now when things are opening up and you are also expected to be on set, it has piled on. You also have a responsibility as an individual, and you have your life to take care of. Sometimes it becomes a lot and you want to take a step back. The world is changing drastically but I am exactly the same person, all I am trying to do is match up. So I am just trying to do right by the person I am supposed to be.
EXCLUSIVE! Akarsh Khurana On Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu's Level Of Commitment Made Her The Perfect Choice
Talking
about
your
show,
Permanent
Roommates,
when
looking
back
what
do
you
think
was
the
best
part
about
it?
I was just excited to play a character in a long format. I started my journey behind the camera and at that point, everyone still looked at me as an assistant director. I had worked in a couple of ads and sketches but people hadn't gotten a chance to see me a long format. When I got Permanent Roommates, I loved the story so much, but I couldn't have imagined people will love it that much, and that a series on Youtube would have that big of an impact on people.
You
have
been
around
for
a
while,
and
while
Permanent
Roommates
is
considered
a
web
series,
it
was
around
even
before
OTT
had
become
a
norm?
Now
that
OTT
has
become
a
huge
industry
in
itself,
does
it
bring
some
sort
of
validation?
The brilliant mind behind our work, the showrunners are responsible for the success. The one smart thing I did was I followed them, I knew they were on to something interesting. Big props to Aruna and TVF. They were so well versed with what is around them, not only in the country but how content is evolving, five years ago. Even with all the limitations, we had to face, in terms of budget and everything, they were hell-bent on making the show happen. Over time as bigger filmmakers started working on different platforms, it gave OTT world that validation. It has become a big business now and is opening so many avenues for others and now audible has come along with the audio show and now we have a podcast show of Permanent Roommates. We couldn't have thought of this at that time.
How
as
the
past
two
years
treated
you,
have
you
been
catching
up
on
content
like
the
rest
of
the
world,
or
have
you
been
reading
through
new
projects?
I have a couple of things in the pipeline but all timelines have shifted because of how the world is changing. I do feel that I have evolved as a person and got back in touch with real life. As artists, we kinda live in our head, and in a bubble of sorts but you have to participate in real life so that ended up happening. I was working before the lockdown happened and promoted the audio show and then during the lockdown, it received a positive response because everyone was trying new things and needed some noise in the background so podcasts became a huge deal and we were called back for season two of Permanent Roommates.
Overall, the past two years have changed the world a lot but I really do want people to remember the why and how. It was inconvenient but it was essential and important and you have to do things not only for your safety but for others as well. I don't want to look back at it as something that was inconvenient.
Top 8 OTT Release Of October 2021: Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, You Season 3 & More
You
have
a
few
pending
Bollywood
releases
as
well.
Can
you
share
something
about
the
projects
and
when
can
fans
expect
to
find
out
about
their
release
dates?
There will be releases soon enough but since timelines have been affected so much, it's hard to say anything at the moment. It's not too far and people have been working hard behind the scenes.