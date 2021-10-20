EXCLUSIVE! Nidhi Singh On Permanent Roommates: Didn't Think A YouTube Series Would Have Such A Huge Impact

Nidhi Singh who is gearing up for season two of Permanent Roommate's audio show recently talked to Filmibeat about how OTT has changed and what the show brought to her since its original release in 2014. The actress revealed that the fame hasn't changed her as much as the surrounding has. She said, "The world is changing drastically but I am exactly the same person, all I am trying to do is match up. So I am just trying to do right by the person I am supposed to be."

Talking about Permanent Roommates she told Filmibeat, "When I got Permanent Roommates, I loved the story so much, but I couldn't have imagined people will love it that much, and that a series on Youtube would have that big of an impact on people."

Here is an excerpt from the interview,

Nidhi Singh, you have had quite the journey from being a science student to becoming the face of every Delhi girl! How has the experience been? Has the fame and familiarity brought any major changes in your life?

I don't think I look at it as something that has changed but it has instilled a lot of responsibility in me. I feel the more people become familiar with me, I have to put more of myself out there. As artists, we want to explore but we also want to take the time for ourselves. During the pandemic, everything has changed and now everyone is always available on social media and that level of presence is expected out of you. Now when things are opening up and you are also expected to be on set, it has piled on. You also have a responsibility as an individual, and you have your life to take care of. Sometimes it becomes a lot and you want to take a step back. The world is changing drastically but I am exactly the same person, all I am trying to do is match up. So I am just trying to do right by the person I am supposed to be.

Talking about your show, Permanent Roommates, when looking back what do you think was the best part about it?

I was just excited to play a character in a long format. I started my journey behind the camera and at that point, everyone still looked at me as an assistant director. I had worked in a couple of ads and sketches but people hadn't gotten a chance to see me a long format. When I got Permanent Roommates, I loved the story so much, but I couldn't have imagined people will love it that much, and that a series on Youtube would have that big of an impact on people.

You have been around for a while, and while Permanent Roommates is considered a web series, it was around even before OTT had become a norm? Now that OTT has become a huge industry in itself, does it bring some sort of validation?

The brilliant mind behind our work, the showrunners are responsible for the success. The one smart thing I did was I followed them, I knew they were on to something interesting. Big props to Aruna and TVF. They were so well versed with what is around them, not only in the country but how content is evolving, five years ago. Even with all the limitations, we had to face, in terms of budget and everything, they were hell-bent on making the show happen. Over time as bigger filmmakers started working on different platforms, it gave OTT world that validation. It has become a big business now and is opening so many avenues for others and now audible has come along with the audio show and now we have a podcast show of Permanent Roommates. We couldn't have thought of this at that time.

How as the past two years treated you, have you been catching up on content like the rest of the world, or have you been reading through new projects?

I have a couple of things in the pipeline but all timelines have shifted because of how the world is changing. I do feel that I have evolved as a person and got back in touch with real life. As artists, we kinda live in our head, and in a bubble of sorts but you have to participate in real life so that ended up happening. I was working before the lockdown happened and promoted the audio show and then during the lockdown, it received a positive response because everyone was trying new things and needed some noise in the background so podcasts became a huge deal and we were called back for season two of Permanent Roommates.

Overall, the past two years have changed the world a lot but I really do want people to remember the why and how. It was inconvenient but it was essential and important and you have to do things not only for your safety but for others as well. I don't want to look back at it as something that was inconvenient.

You have a few pending Bollywood releases as well. Can you share something about the projects and when can fans expect to find out about their release dates?

There will be releases soon enough but since timelines have been affected so much, it's hard to say anything at the moment. It's not too far and people have been working hard behind the scenes.