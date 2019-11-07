Exclusive: Premaloka Is My Favourite V Ravichandran Movie, Says Aa Drushya Actress Nisarga

Young actress Nisarga will be seen playing a key role in the eagerly awaited Aa Drushya, which marks her big-screen debut. The film, featuring V Ravichandran in the lead, has already created a fair deal of buzz among fans and this might help it open on a solid note this Friday (November 8). A remake of the Tamil hit Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru/D 16, it has been directed by Shivaganesh and has the potential to propel him to the big league.

In an exclusive interview with FilmiBeat, Nisarga opens up about being a part of Aa Drushya, her admiration for Dr Rajkumar and her decision to enter the acting world.

Please tell us about your role in Aa Drushya.

I play a missing girl and Ravi sir investigates my case. It is a challenging role as my character does not have too many dialogues.

Why did you decide to make your debut with a supporting role?

I want to do challenging roles and grow as a performer. These things don't matter to me.

How was the experience of working with 'Crazy Star' Ravichandran? Did you get to interact with him?

I met him on the sets but had limited interaction. I, however, do not have any scenes with him. Ravi sir is a multi-talented artiste and has tremendous experience. I liked his performance in Premaloka, which is my favourite Ravichandran movie.

How did your tryst with acting begin?

It was not planned at all. I met Manju sir (producer K Manju) one day following which the director asked me to come for an audition. Although I was nervous about the audition, things worked out.

Were your parents okay with you entering movies?

My parents have always been very supportive of whatever I do. They were initially nervous about me entering the movie world but supported me, nonetheless.

Who are your favourite actors?

I am a big Dr Rajkumar fan and grew up watching his films. Of the actresses, I admire Ramya as she is extremely pretty and a natural person.