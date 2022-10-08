EXCLUSIVE! Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Reacts on Adipurush Controversy: Makers Should Focus On Emotions, Not VFX

The People Of The Country Have Become Aware

Sharing his reaction on the teaser of Adipurush, Sunil Lahri said, "The first thing that I understood after seeing the teaser is that they have emphasized more on the look of the characters. My first reaction after seeing the teaser was not very positive, but not negative either. But let me tell you one thing that in today's time there is very much awareness about our culture amongst the people. We can see that in the recent months so many films have been completely boycotted by the people. And even today I am saying that if makers will say anything against religion or against our culture, then this film will also be boycotted because now the people of our country have become aware about these things. They will not tolerate any kind of nonsense."

Ramayan Is Our Culture

Talking about people's affection for Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan even after 35 years, the actor said, "Ramayan is our culture. Earlier people used to read Ramayan, then with time they started connecting to Ramayan through TV. Ramanand Sagar had made the show with so much love. Technically may be the show was not at the level of today's VFX. But the level of emotion was very high. I think things made with love, definitely reach heart. That's why people feel connected to that show even after 35 years."

Serial Sets Record In Terms Of Viewership

He further said, "When Ramayan was being re-telecast during the lockdown, we thought that people might not like it now because today's generation has a different thinking. But the serial had set a record in terms of viewership. People had so many choices at that time, from Netflix, YouTube to different platforms, but they chose to watch Ramayan. From this you can understand that even now somewhere it touches an emotional string within us."

Controversy Is Being Created Forcibly Regarding The Teaser

Adipurush is constantly being compared to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on social media. Sharing his thoughts this time, Sunil Lahiri said, "I don't want to compare Adipurush with Ramayan serial. I didn't find anything that would cause so much controversy. Maybe when the trailer or dialogue promo will release then everyone will really understand what it is about. Right now no one knows what it is, just forcibly, controversy is being created about it. They too are getting free publicity from it."

Technology Doesn't Make Anything Better

Sunil Lahri says that the directors who are making a film on mythology should take care not to add any such thing which is wrong towards their own culture or their own country. He said, "technology doesn't make anything better and it doesn't guarantee success either. It's important to have emotions. Today, for any maker who is making a film on Ramayan or Mahabharat, it is most important for them to focus on the emotions. Our culture runs on emotions. We still believe in unity and respect each other. Also nowadays the outlook of people has changed a lot. And this change is visible on social media."

Making Of Ramayana Can Be Modern, But Not The Approach

Adipurush director Om Raut has said that he wants to connect youth and children with Ramayan through this film, so he has taken a different approach. Talking on this, Sunil says, "I think the making of Ramayan can be modern, but not the approach. The image of a character should not be tampered. Yes, we don't have any reference that how Shri Ram used to look and how Ravan used to look, but a belief is there that Ram would have been gentle, with a smile on his face and Lakshman would have been a little aggressive as Rama is the incarnation of Vishnu and Lakshman is the incarnation of Sheshnag."

Ajay Devgn Can Become Ram, Hrithik Is Perfect For Lakshman

Reacting on who among today's actors fits into the characters of Ramayan, he said, "If you ignore the age factor, I think Ajay Devgn fits into the character of Ram. He has that simplicity in him. He looks strong and at the same time he speaks with his eyes. For Lakshman, I find Hrithik Roshan perfect from every angle. And in the character of Raavan, I think Sonu Sood can look good. His personality is also very strong."