EXCLUSIVE! Rashmika Mandanna On Fighting Trolls: We Have Found Our Voice
Rashmika Mandanna, the resident 'Kodava Beauty' of Kannada cinema, attended the recently-held 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2019) in Goa, giving her die-hard fans a reason to rejoice. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Shweta Parande, Managing Editor-FilmiBeat, the Kirik Party actress spoke about her IFFI 2019 experience, future plans and dealing with online trolling.
How was the experience of attending IFFI 2019?
It's been an amazing experience. I came here to learn and witness everything. I will take something back home.
Was this your first time at a film festival?
This was the first time. I did not really know how things happen and what to talk about but it was comfortable. I think, I will come back here next year.
How do you deal with trolls who say nasty things about you?
I am still a baby at it and take in everything. I was talking to Nithya Menen and she said that 'it will pass' so it will pass. A lot of my co-stars have also told me 'bro it'll pass' so I am waiting for it to pass.
But you hit back...
After a long time, we have found our voice. Now, I have the confidence to react if someone says something about my personal life. Initially, I thought people need to know all of me but then I think the more mystery there is, the more fun it is.
What kind of roles do you look forward to doing?
I want roles which make me go 'dude, I did this!' Till now, I was learning but now I think I have learnt quite a bit and need to be like 'this is what I want to give'.
Are there any directors or actors you look forward to working with?
It is the films that I look forward to. I want to be a part of the stories directors create.
How do you prepare for your roles?
I love it when the team takes me in and make me feel like a family. I have been a part of two such films in my career.
Which were these films?
I can't reveal. Don't try to get names out of me as I have learnt my lesson.
Who are the actresses you look up to?
Again, I am not going to bring up names. However, I just watched a movie and told my manager 'that is bloody brilliant! Why am I not doing that?'
Any message for our FilmiBeat users?
I watch FilmiBeat updates myself, so I am one of you.
