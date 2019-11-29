EXCLUSIVE! Rashmika Mandanna On Fighting Trolls: We Have Found Our Voice

Rashmika Mandanna, the resident 'Kodava Beauty' of Kannada cinema, attended the recently-held 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2019) in Goa, giving her die-hard fans a reason to rejoice. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Shweta Parande, Managing Editor-FilmiBeat, the Kirik Party actress spoke about her IFFI 2019 experience, future plans and dealing with online trolling.

How was the experience of attending IFFI 2019?

It's been an amazing experience. I came here to learn and witness everything. I will take something back home.

Was this your first time at a film festival?

This was the first time. I did not really know how things happen and what to talk about but it was comfortable. I think, I will come back here next year.

How do you deal with trolls who say nasty things about you?

I am still a baby at it and take in everything. I was talking to Nithya Menen and she said that 'it will pass' so it will pass. A lot of my co-stars have also told me 'bro it'll pass' so I am waiting for it to pass.

But you hit back...

After a long time, we have found our voice. Now, I have the confidence to react if someone says something about my personal life. Initially, I thought people need to know all of me but then I think the more mystery there is, the more fun it is.

What kind of roles do you look forward to doing?

I want roles which make me go 'dude, I did this!' Till now, I was learning but now I think I have learnt quite a bit and need to be like 'this is what I want to give'.

Are there any directors or actors you look forward to working with?

It is the films that I look forward to. I want to be a part of the stories directors create.

How do you prepare for your roles?

I love it when the team takes me in and make me feel like a family. I have been a part of two such films in my career.

Which were these films?

I can't reveal. Don't try to get names out of me as I have learnt my lesson.

Who are the actresses you look up to?

Again, I am not going to bring up names. However, I just watched a movie and told my manager 'that is bloody brilliant! Why am I not doing that?'

Any message for our FilmiBeat users?

I watch FilmiBeat updates myself, so I am one of you.

