EXCLUSIVE Suriya And Karthi Are Hard-working And Grounded People, Says NGK Star Rakul Preet

Earlier this year, Rakul Preet suffered a setback when Dev underperformed at the ticket window and failed to click with the target audience. The film, marking her second collaboration with Theeran co-star Karthi, received mixed reviews which worked against it. With Dev in the past, Rakul is in the limelight due to her latest release NGK which released on May 31, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Filmibeat, Rakul opened up about working on NGK and made a few interesting revelations.

What encouraged you to take up NGK?

I liked everything about the offer. It's a Selvaraghavan film and I had heard that an actor becomes better after working with him. Then, its Suriya sir's movie. The character too was interesting. The character is that of an administrator who is a strong person. It's not a girl-next-door type of a role.

Your favourite Selvaraghavan movies.

I really like Karthi's film Aayirathil Oruvan and 7G Rainbow Colony.

How was the experience of working with him?

You just learn a lot of minute things and nuances. You might emote differently. On the whole, his technique is so different that it is a refreshing experience.

Are there any similarities between Karthi and Suriya?

They are different people so the experiences were different. All I can say is that both are very hard-working and grounded, it shows that they have amazing family values. They are passionate about what they do.

Considering that you are not a native speaker of Tamil, how difficult was it to deliver dialogues in the language?

For me, Telugu is easier than Tamil as I speak it fluently. I learn my lines and deliver them. It was slightly difficult here as I had to learn the lines and remember not to blink. There were also longer lines with fewer cuts. But I enjoyed the challenge as the high you get after doing a tough task is taking it to the next level.

How did your tryst with acting begin?

The first film I did was a Kannada movie that I did for pocket money. I enjoyed being in front of the camera and realised that I wanted to be an actor.

Your big takeaways/professional lessons?

I don't really evaluate things. I enjoy my life one step at a time. I am living my dream and there is still so much more to do.

