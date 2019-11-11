EXCLUSIVE! ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ Made Me What I Am Today, Says Sivadas Kannur!

Sivadas Kannur, the real-life police officer who left everyone impressed with his performance in 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum', is having a busy time in Mollywood. In two years, he has etched his place in films by doing notable character roles with the most recent ones being his work in 'Underworld' and 'Android Kunjappan Version 5.25'. In an exclusive chat with FilmiBeat, Sivadas Kannur spoke about his upcoming movies, his journey in films and more.

"In Android Kunjappan, I play a character named Murali, who is the president of a temple committee. It is quite different from the roles that I have done so far. This particular character has given me a lot of happiness since it is very much relatable as I have been a Panjavadyam artiste in the past," the actor said about his role in the film.

Sivadas Kannur is indeed happy with the feedback his performances have been receiving. "When people who don't know me personally, ring me up and talk to me about my performances and the roles I have done, the happiness that such feedback gives is beyond words." He also adds that being an actor helps him relieve some of the pressures of his professional life.

Sivadas Kannur has already done 15-odd films in the last two years but his favourite continues to be his debut flick. "Yes, it is always Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. It is the movie that made me what I am today in films," he said.

Sivadas Kannur is expanding his base in films and is happy with the fact that versatile roles are coming his way. "Such roles will help challenge the actor in me. By doing versatile characters, one gets to know the limitations and how to overcome them. I play the role of an Anglo-Indian in 'Thuramukham', directed by Rajeev Ravi. It is a movie that is set in two different periods," the Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum actor said. While he will be seen playing a political leader in 'Ulta', he will appear as a singer in 'Uriyadi'.

Sivadas Kannur, who is working as an ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) with the Special Branch in Kerala Police Service has over 26 years of experience. He says that the department and his sub-ordinates have been very supportive of his acting commitments and hence, he has been able to balance his professional life and his tryst with cinema.

When quizzed whether he would don the hat of a writer, the star said, "I am thinking about it and have been advised by a few to write a script based on the experiences that I have had in the force. There are chances for me to pen a story, but I feel the right time has not come."