Exclusive: Filmmaker Utpal Kalal On His Documentary 14 February And Beyond Winning High At IFFI

The doctor turned filmmaker Utpal Kalal is currently riding high at the success of his documentary feature film, 14 February And Beyond which was officially selected for the 51st Indian Film Festival of Goa (IFFI) in the Indian Panorama, non-feature category. The film went on to receive a heartening reception at the IFFI and is slated to be released on Jio Cinema. The movie takes the deepest look into Valentine's Day and exposes the strange face of this global love fest and its impact on the mental health of our society. The film further explores the origins of this famous holiday, and how it has been twisted as a result of consumerism and commercially into a competition and self-esteem checklist. The ecstatic filmmaker on an exclusive chat with us spoke about his experience at IFFI and the challenges he faced while working on the film.

Utpal Kalal called his experience at the Indian Film Festival of Goa where his film received a thunderous response, to be an emotional and a personal one. Talking about the same, he revealed, "It was an amazing, personal and a very emotional experience for me. At the 49th IFFI, I was just there as a cinema enthusiast and at that moment, we were shooting this movie. It was my first ambitious project as a filmmaker. I have worked before in documentaries, commercials and music videos but this was my first feature film. I always felt that it would be an honour if my film would be screened here. I was not sure if he would have been able to bring our film to IFFI as it was such a huge platform. I had felt a huge responsibility for the same. When I got to know that our film is in IFFI, I was really emotional and was in shock for a while. We had a wonderful time and an amazing experience at IFFI. I really felt honoured to see the respect they gave to the independent filmmakers. We had her film selected at certain international film festivals but due to COVID, we couldn't go anywhere. Since IFFI was our first physical screening, we had a wonderful time there. Our film was also houseful. We had questions on our minds if people would watch our documentary, but people loved it, and the reaction was emotional for me. My team and cast were with me so this moment will be memorable in my life."

Furthermore, Utpal Kalal opened up about the challenges he faced while working on 14 February and Beyond. The filmmaker revealed how he had to perform extensive research for the same as Valentine's Day has a preconceived notion amongst the masses. On this, he said, "It was very challenging. It is a very sensitive topic. I had to go in deep research for it as it's against the popular notion of the day. Also, there are many factors to it cause in India there are also oppositions towards this day which brings a lot of violence as some people think it's against our culture. We also wanted to cover this day globally. There has not been formal research on this subject so that was a challenge. So I had to start from point A with my research and it took me two years for doing so. There were a few people who wanted to support this film. My colleagues showed some support in me and we were looking for people to support this film, even when it came to the finances. We didn't get much support initially as people were not confident about how the film will turn out. People had questions on whether the film is against Valentine's Day as there was no prior research on this subject. It was a huge responsibility as I wanted to make a feature film documentary for almost one hour. We were also worried about how the festivals would react to this subject. Any studio did not even fund it. It was an independent documentary. We just wanted to stay true to the subject and bring out this film. It was very challenging and filled with a lot of responsibility."

Utpal Kalal also revealed that he was initially nervous about how his film will be perceived by the audience. The director added, "Yes I was very nervous about it. We knew the popular opinion about the day. There was just 2 divided opinion about Valentine's Day, either its celebrating love or that it is against culture. But I wanted to investigate this day in that aspect which we had found on our research. But I was confident about the research because I was shocked by its findings. With every unfolding day, I had an intuition that this story needs to come out. I just wanted to believe in the subject and the research. The nervousness slowly turned into confidence. But the nervousness was still there whether we will do justice to the subject but when the film started getting selected to the international film festivals and we also got a letter from Cleveland Film festival praising the subject, these factors made me confident and gave me hope that the story will resonate with people."

Talking about the film, 14 February and Beyond has travelled to 8 countries and got 10 festival official selections along with 2 best film wins at the several prestigious film festivals around the world. The movie reveals the shocking facts about the commercialization of Valentine's Day along with the spending and traditions that have been overlooked until now. The movie will also feature appearances of eminent intellectuals like Dr Sudhir Bhave (Professor, Dept. of psychiatry, N.K.P. Salve Inst. of Medical Sciences, Nagpur), Nityananda Misra (Finance Professional & Author), Namita Singh (Activist, Software Engineer, MathWorks, Boston, USA) and Shilpa Agrawal (Psychologist) and Rajiv Malhotra (Indian American Author).