India's Got Talent 2021: Josh App Influencer Magician The Pritam On Being Selected For IGT 9 Auditions (Exclus

One of the most popular and young magicians in India right now, his indomitable spirit and hard work has helped him create a niche for himself in the illusion industry. Popularly known as 'Magician The Pritam', he has a million followers on Josh App. Recently, he has also been selected for the auditions of the reality show India's Got Talent 2021 (IGT season 9). Filmibeat speaks to Pritam Nath, who shares the cards close to his heart and takes us behind his incredible journey in the world of illusion.

Q. You began your career as a magician and chose a well-known platform like Josh app, where you now have a fan following of more than 1 million. Tell us about your struggle, journey in magic and experiences.

A. I'm doing magic tricks for the past 20 years, and from 2017, I'm trying my level best to promote it on digital platforms. But unfortunately I was not getting a satisfactory response. In 2020, I joined Josh app after receiving advice from Rituparna Das (Community Manager, Josh), and then it was like, wow! Thank you so much , Josh, for helping me throughout the whole journey.

Q. What attracted you to a profession like magic? Do you have a role model or someone who inspired you?

A. From my childhood, I was very much interested in magic like all children are. One of my relatives was a magician. So, I got a chance to watch magic shows live very closely. If you ask me for a role model, I would say I do follow many western magicians like Darcy Oake, Dynamo, Criss Angel and many more.

Q. How did you feel while performing your first act of magic?

A. I was nervous because it was my first stage appearance. Maybe I was a 4 or 5 years old boy. But after the performance, I got a bit more confidence. I can still hear the voices of that crowd.

Q. How much has the Josh app helped you progress in your profession?

A. First of all, I would like to say, thank you so much, Josh for helping me so much that now I've 1 million plus followers. Josh always tries to help me at many levels. My community manager Rituparna Das always shows the proper way to improve my content. Working with Josh is like working with family. Thanks to the whole Josh team!

Q. People saw your work through the Josh app, which led to an offer from a platform like India's Got Talent 2021. How do you feel about it? What are your future plans?

A. I feel so lucky that I got an offer from India's Got talent season 9. It's a great opportunity for me to represent my state and the community, too. It would be very helpful for me in achieving my dreams. Thanks to the Josh team for having promoted my work! I want to be an influencer, or you can say, magician influencer. I want to promote ancient India's magic tricks in a modern way, so that magic could also be treated like other art forms be it music or dancing. I also want to motivate people who want to be a full-fledged magicians in future.

Q. How scary is it to perform the Death Escape act?

A. Frankly, it was very dangerous, as it was my first escape act magic. At that moment, I was not experienced enough to attempt such a dangerous escape magic act. My parents, relatives and friends also were against me performing this life-threatening act. So, the whole circumstance made me a bit tense. But while performing the Death Escape act, I was only focussing on unlocking the keys because that was the only way to keep myself alive.

Q. How many shows have you done so far? Have you performed across international platforms as well?

A. I have done approximately 85 grand magic shows. I've not done any international show, but when I got the Escapologist Award from AMO, I was invited for the gala show in London. But due to my graduation exam, I was not able to attend the programme.

Q. Was magic by choice or chance? What keeps you going?

A. Actually I'm a bit confused about this. At first, it was by chance and then it became my choice. I'm here only because of my unwavering dreams. It motivates me to the extent that I can do anything for magic, literally anything!

Q. Kindly share your awards and other achievements with us.

A. Like I mentioned, at the time of my first escape magic act, Death Escape, I was awarded the Escapologist Award. My second escape that is the Underwater Death Escape made me the only person who has done so using 11 locks.

Q. Any words of wisdom for budding magicians?

A. My suggestion for all the upcoming magicians would be never get stuck within traditional thoughts. Don't be afraid of trying new things.

By Purabi Jana