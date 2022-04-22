INTERVIEW: Ajay Devgn On Runway 34, Pan India Movies And Brand Endorsement Controversy

Q. Apart from acting, you are also associated with this film as a producer and director. What attracted you to the story?

A. I found this script very interesting and strong. While working on such a script, you become so involved in it that you start seeing it in your mind. From the very beginning, I was sure about directing it. The second reason was that I like to do films that are challenging, the story of this film was very strong. In Shivaay also, the kind of action and camerawork on the mountains was done, it was something that had never been tried before. Here also the drama that needed to be created in the cockpit was not very easy to do, you can't do it in a regular way, so I had to create a lot of things technically also to create drama.

Q. How easy or difficult is it to play both the roles together- an actor and director?

A. At such times the actor in me has to take a backseat on the sets because at that time I am the director, who is directing the actor. But when you come in front of the camera, as an actor, you have to forget everything else and get immersed in the character. It's a lot of hard work. But if your planning is good and you are clear in your thoughts then all is well.

Q. How was the experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan? You are directing him for the first time.

A. It is like a dream come true. The kind of performance, the kind of dedication he gives.. is inspirational. He dedicates himself completely to the director. He is a director's actor. He is a legend. Also, I have known him since childhood, so we share a great rapport. We keep in constant touch so it doesn't feel like working together after so many years.

Q. After spending three decades in the film industry, how do you see stardom or heroism today?

A. Heroism is all about confidence. How you carry yourself is important. As far as stardom is concerned, I believe only in hard work. I think you should work hard, love your work and stay true to the work. Leave the rest to luck because stardom is not in your hands. What is in your hands is only hard work.

Q. As there is a craze about Pan India films nowadays, as a producer- director do you have any plans to make a Pan India film?

A. Pan India films are not made, they just become. If you see RRR itself, then it became Pan India because it was Rajamouli's film. After Baahubali, he could have come up with something like this. But Baahubali was not planned like a pan India film. It became successful first and then got promoted Pan India. Just like the first part of KGF was not a Pan India film, but when that film became successful, the second part was promoted as a Pan India film. For me, films are not from South or North.. story is important which connects with the audience. If people are liking the story, then the film earns, no matter from where it is.

Q. Actors often face criticism for the products they choose to endorse, including you. What would you like to say on this?

A. It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some are harmful, some are not. I will say without naming it as I do not want to promote it; that I am doing Elaichi. And what I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they shouldn't be sold at all.