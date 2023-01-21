INTERVIEW! Rashmika Mandanna: The Love And Warmth I Got From Bollywood Is Absolutely Amazing

Q. You have started the year with two releases, Varisu and Mission Majnu. What more are you looking forward to?

A. I am very excited about 2023. I have four films that are going to release this year. Also, I am about to start three more new films, about which I cannot talk much as of now as some have not even been announced. Recently Varisu and Mission Majnu released, next will be Animal, which is scheduled for August 11 and a film is going to come at the end of the year.

Q. Mission Majnu was the first Hindi film that you shot. How was the experience?

A. I was a little apprehensive in the beginning because it was a new team, new people, new film. But after two-three days of shoot, I became very comfortable with the entire team on the set. I and Sidharth bonded over fitness and food. Our shooting schedule was so tight that we used to sit together only during lunch or dinner time.

Q. Fans are very fond of your pair.

A. Yes, I keep seeing fans' posts and tweets, etc and I have a lot of love in my heart for them. Whatever we do, we do it for them and it makes us happy when they give such positive reactions and like our chemistry.

Q. What you liked the most about the 70s era while shooting Mission Majnu?

A. In a way, the era shown in the film is the director's vision. We only know what we have been exposed to. But, we really don't know what the '70s were like. No one knows the things which are not recorded or which have not been said. Yet as far as I understand, it was a time of utmost innocence. For people, family and the friends they grew up with mattered. But now we have come a long way at the technology level. We are exposed to so much information, which is really good, but it is also harmful at the same time. Even 5-year-olds talk like 50-year-olds these days, which is very strange. When I was young, I used to get beaten up by my mother (laughs).

Q. How has the journey been in Bollywood so far?

A. I am very happy. I was a little nervous in the beginning but the love and warmth that I have received from Bollywood have been absolutely amazing and I am really grateful. I love Mumbai. It feels great.

Q. You have worked in different film industries. Do you feel any difference?

A. To be honest, nothing to be specific. I truly believe there is no difference between industries, rather the difference comes from the team you are working with. I made a debut in Kannada and then after that, till now I have worked in 5 different industries. But, I felt no difference, rather it's the character, the story, and the team you are working with, which makes the difference.

Q. Your airport looks get a lot of attention. Do you feel stressed about looking perfect all the time?

A. (Laughs) No, no. It depends on what you want to be. Because in the end, no one is perfect. As an actor, I have a job - to act. Otherwise, I am like this in real life, a relaxed person. And I've maintained that relationship with the paps since the beginning, so I don't think it's going to be a problem. They are also doing their work, so there is no harm in having a conversation with them for a few seconds or a few minutes and giving positivity.

Q. Pushpa's Srivalli got you recognition across the world. As an actor, how exciting it is, to have people know you by your character name?

A. Right from the beginning of my career, I have done completely different types of characters with which people have recognized me. There is Saanvi, Geeta, and now it's Srivalli. Of course, Pushpa 2 will again give Srivalli a new height, which will be even bigger. But I hope that my next role is also strong enough that the audience starts knowing me by the name of that character. Only, then it will be my true win. My motivation and my goal is to play these amazing characters and being called by the character names. It feels great.