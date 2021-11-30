INTERVIEW: Salman Khan On Antim, Dabangg 4, Eid Release And More

Q. Antim is getting positive response from the audience. Talking about the budget and collection of the film, what would you like to say?

A. (Laughs) The budget of the film was huge. We started with a very small budget, but gradually it has become a good Dabang budget film. And when it comes to marketing, earlier people felt that my role in the film is only for 10-15 minutes. But now people are watching as it is known that my character is in the entire film. The film is being praised, every day the collection is increasing so it is a good thing.

Q. Along with you, Aayush is also being appreciated a lot in the film. What would you like to say?

A. Aayush has just started and he channelized the anger he had in him at the right places; in the gym, in action scenes, during rehearsals. He has worked really very hard on this film and it's visible in the film. His role was very good. As far as my role is concerned, I had tried to bring some other big actor in it. I approached them too, but I didn't saw any such special interest from anyone's side. Then I gave up hope. But I loved this role. I knew this character has four scenes in Mulshi Pattern and I knew what can I do with it, that's when I decided to be a part of this film. If I had been in only four-six scenes, I would never have come forward and told people that this is my film. It would have been a complete Aayush's film. But now I don't have a cameo here. Yes, I don't have any romantic songs or romantic scenes, but if you watch the film, it's very different from my earlier roles. Actually, we had shot a romantic angle for this film, if it was there, my role in the film would have been 20 minutes more. But I myself did not like it. I thought the picture was going somewhere else. Then we deleted that track.

Q. Mahesh Manjrekar said that it was in his mind from the very beginning that he will present you in some different way. What do you think about your character?

A. From the beginning, both of us had in mind that this character will not be like Dabangg. He will not shout or scream, but there will be a maturity in the character. But to tell the truth, when I started shooting, I used to wonder what I am doing! But then I believed in my character. I think this was one of the toughest characters I have ever played because he is doing a lot, without doing anything physically. We had already thought that this role would be an underplay. Usually, to make someone appear powerful, we make him very loud, but it was not needed here. The power was in him, it was not necessary to show it. Now the film has released, people have praised Rajveer Singh a lot, so I am very happy about this. Mahesh Manjrekar has been praised so much. I am very happy with the film. Every day the collection of the film is increasing. I will not leave Antim till the last. It's not just about the film, it's about people coming back to the theatres, enjoying the cinema. It was very important to create this atmosphere again in theatres. Now that more and more people have taken the vaccine, I want them all to come back to the theatres and enjoy our films.

Q. Some of your fans were seen bursting firecrackers in the theatre. What do you want to tell them?

A. Yes, there were some fans who have burst crackers and this is very wrong. Many incidents have happened in the past such that there has been a fire inside theatres, people have lost their lives. So what is the use of such a celebration! I didn't like this at all. I respect the sentiments of the fans, but it is wrong to burn crackers in theatres. Then I saw another video that fans are bathing my poster with milk. I understand there is a welcoming sentiment behind this, but the milk you are shedding, let me tell you that my poster does not drink milk. I don't drink myself, why will my poster drink? If you want to feed, then there are many such children, who do not get food to eat, you can go and feed them.

Q. Talking about hero worship, who is your favorite actor?

A. As an actor, I loved Yusuf sahab's work. Then I loved watching films of Dharam ji, Dev Sahab, Shatrughan Sahab, Shashi Kapoor ji, all of them had their own quality of acting, due to which I liked their work very much.

Q. Movies are also facing the big problem of piracy. What do you want to say on this as an actor and producer?

A. Look, people themselves have to be responsible for this. If someone just recorded it from the screen and gave it to you, so it's your job not to watch it. Talking about Radhe itself, we had kept the price of that film Rs 249 only. I heard that Radhe has become the most pirated bollywood film ever. If someone went to see that in the theatre, he would have spent 250 to 300 rupees. But here the entire family can watch the film in just 249. 10 people can watch a film at the same time for the same price. But now if you will do piracy after this too, so what can I say?

Q. Can we expect a movie announcement on your birthday?

A. Don't know about the announcement, but currently we are working on Dabangg 4, it's story is almost complete. Then there is a Sajid's film, at the moment there is a little confusion about it's title. I think we are going to ask the fans only that choose between 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and 'Bhaijaan'; decide what you want. Apart from this, there is an Anees Bazmee film and then there is Tiger 3, I am almost done shooting for it. Also, I am producing 2- 3 small budget films under SKF (Salman Khan FIlms).

Q. Will new actors be seen in SKF films?

A. Yes, we put money and launch new faces and then take care of them. We don't launch big stars (Laughs).

Q. Are you planning to come with a Eid release?

A. Right now it does not seem that any film is going to come on Eid. My next film will come directly either on Diwali, or even after that. Although a film of SKF is going to come on Eid, but I am not in it. It is a very lovely film, whose name is Bakre Ki Eid, the story of a boy and a goat. At the moment it is such that when the film will be ready, we will release it. We will not wait for Eid or Diwali. So many films are backlogged because of Covid and now all are coming, so there is no choice. We also have limited cinema halls.