INTERVIEW: Will Do Films Which Inspire Me To Give My Best, Otherwise I Will Not: Shefali Shah

Q. How was the experience of working with Vidya Balan in Jalsa?

A. I was very excited to work with Vidya. Firstly, the script of this film touched my heart. Secondly, it was the pleasure of working with Suresh Triveni. And then when he told that Vidya is in the film, then what more could I have wished for. I have a lot of respect for Vidya and I love her work. The most important thing about her is that she is honest and full of confidence.

Q. You are playing the role of a househelp in Jalsa. How easy or difficult was it to prepare for the character?

A. Househelps are like part of our family. We go out and work, because they are there to take care of our house. But I have not taken anyone's reference to play this character. Rukhsana (character's name) has a personality of her own. To be honest, the way she walks, the way she works, I do the same. I love cooking and being in the kitchen. So this character is my extension in a way. I like to do jhaadu, pochaa, bartan, kapda in home. I am very good at it.

Q. You have played such strong characters in your career. Do you think because of this people have some pre-notions about you in the industry?

A. Yes, there are many stereotypes about me. Not because I do strong characters, but because of some of my choices. I must admit that it took me a long time to break these notions. I had not done work for a long time. I refused to do projects one after the other. I think there is an opinion in the industry about me; seeing my work, everyone thinks that I am too serious and dominating, and it will be very difficult to talk to me. I have heard many such stories. But when people start working with me, they immediately understand that I am not like that.

Q. Has there been any change in your process regarding selection of projects over the years?

A. From the kind of roles I started getting now, I came to know that the views of people and directors have also changed about me. Which is very important. At first people saw that I have played a role of mother in a film, then they thought that I will do the same in every film. To be honest, I have no problem in doing the role of a mother; but the way the character is being put in front of you, I didn't liked that. I can't remember how many roles I have rejected. Now I want to do the characters which excites me, touches my heart, to which I feel connected, feel happy... otherwise I will not do it. I will sit at home.

Q. Do you agree that your career has got a new direction with OTT?

A. Absolutely! OTT has been a game changer for me. No one took a chance in the film. But I would also like to tell that when 'Delhi Crime was being made, we did not know where it was going to be shown. It was not a pre-sold project. It was finalized on OTT only after screening at Sundance Film Festival. OTT supports talent, they probably don't need stars. Today many artists have made their place there. But yes, it has been a game changer for me in every way, no doubt.

Q. Do you had to face rejections in films?

A. I haven't even reached the rejection process; because nobody has offered anything important. But still, if I remember, I had to face rejection once and it was a very big film. A director I really wanted to work with and he offered me something that I was very excited about. I had started working on that too. But one morning I woke up, and I saw in the newspaper that some other actor if doing that part. I felt numb. I believe that it's a director's right to choose an actor for his film, but atleast they could have informed me. I felt sad at that moment.. not for myself, but for him. Because it shows his personality bad.

Q. You have also directed short films in the last few years. Has this changed your way to approach a script?

A. I have directed two short films and I think it is like addiction. At the same time, as an actor, I understand that the film is a director's medium and whatever script comes to me, a big reason behind saying yes is the director of the film. Yes, I discuss a lot about my role, ask a lot of questions. But as soon as I reach the set, I never impose my views on the director's work. A film is his vision and I want to be a part of that vision.