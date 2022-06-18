INTERVIEW! Shilpa Shetty: Every Time I Have Hit Ground Zero, My Bounce Back Has Always Been Better

Q. How are you feeling watching yourself on big screen after 14 years?

A. (Smiles) Just few days back, when I saw the trial of the film, I was very relieved. Many mixed feelings are there in the heart. There was no fear, but there was an excitement and nervousness that I do not know whether I have done the right thing or not. But now that I have seen the film, I am relieved that I have not let myself down. That is what's most important. If you get disappointed with your own work, you are going to disappoint your audience as well.

Q. And when you first saw yourself on the big screen back during Baazigar, were you nervous?

A. Yes, absolutely. I was very nervous when I saw myself on 70mm during Baazigar, but to be honest, maybe not as much as today. At that time I did not feel that I would make a career here, so I was little okay. But today, this is my career, people have expectations from me, that's why there is more nervousness. When you do the first film, you just pray it to be a hit. And I was only 17-18 years old at that time.

Q. Even after you took a sabbatical from films, you still are relevant and so popular on social media. What do you think is the reason?

A. My sabbatical was self imposed. It was my decision that I would not do films for a while as I wanted to fully fulfill my responsibility towards my children. We all know that this profession is so erratic. Motherhood is a full time job and I wanted to give all my time to my son. I used to think that even if I shoot once a week for a TV show, it is enough. I just wanted people to remember me even if I don't do films. After working continuously for 14-15 years, I didn't want to be forgotten and that's why I kept reaching out to audiences through different media. I kept reminding them that here I am. Even I was the first actor to start my own YouTube channel. At that time, people even made fun of me that why do you need to do all this. But I did that because I wanted to connect with people. When I joined social media, I started posting videos related to yoga, Sunday binge, Monday motivation about cooking and all. I did all this just to stay relevant.

Q. What are the things you keep in mind before saying yes to a film?

A. Now I look at acting as a career. For someone who never thought of it as a career, now I just want to do scripts or characters that are relevant. When I started in this industry, it was a different time, now it's a different time. I am very grateful to God and fans who think that I am relevant enough to make a difference. So, I want to make a difference through the films I put my name to. It is very important for me and Nikamma is one such film for me. In this, I have played a role which I have never done before and no other actress in the industry has done it. When I started working in films, I was typecast. I was given mostly glamorous roles. Thanks to God Dhadkan changed everyone's thinking. When you will look at my filmography, I have done all kinds of roles, be it a David Dhawan comedy film or 'Phir Milenge' or an action film like 'Dus'. Also I have done many films in South. That's why when I was starting to work again, I thought what I can do new, something different. But I am very happy that now after so many years I have got a film like 'Nikamma'. I hope you will see Shilpa 2.0 version in all my upcoming films.

Q. What was your son's reaction after seeing your latest film?

A. Oh! He really liked the movie. He was so happy and the way he hugged me was the most beautiful moment for me. He said, "Mumma you are a very good actor and from today you are my number one actor." I got very emotional.

Q. Whom do you give credit for such long career of yours and your positivity?

A. I give all credit to Sai Baba. He has been my guiding force. But, the other things I have always relied on is my own gut instinct. We often seek answers and validation from others, but I think all the answers are within ourselves. We should listen to our own heart then work towards the goal. I feel that I am more popular today than I was 15 years ago. Whatever I felt right at that moment, I chose that option. And at the end of this all, it's the love of the audiences that has always kept me going. I am someone who really thrives on love. You will not believe this, a few days back I was shooting in town and there were some 15-20 kids waiting to take a photo with me. That came as a surprise to me because today's generation has not seen my work on the big screen. But they were waiting for me and it's all because of the popularity I got from TV.

Q. What are your thoughts on social media? How do you take trolling?

A. Earlier, I used to read comments on social media. But now the atmosphere has become very toxic. Me and my sister were talking about the same thing one day, that sometimes people write such mean things, as if we are not human, we do not have feelings. But there is one mantra of my life that, as a celebrity you should not complain and you should not explain. So, while we are really loved by so many, there are some keyboard warriors who will write bad about us.

Q. You have seen the ups and downs in life. How easy or difficult is it to overcome?

A. I read somewhere that, when you hit the ground hard, the bounce back is even better. So every time I have hit ground zero, my bounce back has always been better and it makes me work hard. It's just the thrill to see that I can get over even this. So, no matter what happens in life, it could be the worse phase, I know that I will come over it and I do it smiling. I just think in life when you are hurt, when you are down, that is your healing process and you have to take that in your stride. So when that bruise gets healed there is a new skin that comes over it. So I have learnt in life that every time I get hurt, I discover a new layer. So I am a better version of myself.