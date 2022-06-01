INTERVIEW! Sonu Sood: Since The Last Two Years No One Has Offered Me Any Negative Role

Q. What attracted you to say yes to this film? And what qualities of Chand Bardai inspired you?

A. My mother was a History and English professor, so as a child, I used to listen to stories of Prithviraj and Chand Bardai. But never thought that after so many years I would get to do that role. Talking about Chand Bardai, he was a brilliant warrior, a poet, a great friend, an astrologer, and Samrat Prithviraj always used to keep him by his side. Even before the war, he used to take Bardai's advice. These characters are very inspirational and I think today's generation must know about them. Earlier, parents used to tell these stories to the child, nowadays in the age of social media, children themselves see the stories, whatever they want to see. That's why I feel that we should bring those stories and characters to the people through the film.

Q. What were your considerations while opting this script?

A. I think you don't choose the movies, the movies choose you. You always want to be a part of good films. When the writer, director writes a role, at the same time it is decided to whom it has to go. I remember when Dr Sahab (director) told me that 'I want you to do this role for Chand', along with being excited, I also felt a sense of responsibility. But the good thing is that Dr Sahab himself is like a history book. If you sit to talk with him, you get to know so much about history that you feel you will be able to go and justify that role.

Q. This is your first film with Yash Raj banner. Why it took so long for this collaboration?

A. Yes, it is what it is. It took them 23 years to reach me (laughs). Well, many years back I got approached for a Yash Raj film, I was very excited about that too. But somewhere I could not understand or relate with my role and then I rejected that. My heart was also broke to refuse. I was thinking that who knows whether I will get a chance to work with Yash Raj again or not. But finally now we are here, doing Samrat Prithviraj.

Q. Has there been any change in the approach of producer-directors regarding you in the last two-and-a-half years?

A. A lot has changed. You will see that all the films I am doing now are positive characters. There was a time when people used to say that this actor has done a negative role, now people will not like him in a positive role. And now they speak just the opposite. For the last two years, no one has offered me any negative role. So I think people themselves change their perspective, they themselves create a new image.

Q. Do you believe that despite hard work, you have to wait a long time to achieve a position in your career?

A. When you come to Mumbai without any acquaintance, you don't even know the roads which lead where, then be prepared for any situation. I had come with this thought. I was an engineer and I knew that when you come from a non-filmy background, when no one knows you, then there will be a lot of reactions. People whom you don't even know will want to drag you down. Unfortunately, we live in a world where no one wants to see you succeed. That's why I think it's not important how quickly you succeed, but how long you can survive to reach that door of success. People often give up. When I came, I also thought that I will try for one-and-a-half years. But to tell the truth, it took me more than a year just to recognize the roads in Mumbai. I think if you accept all these things, then you will not have any problem. I have now passed through the period of regret. I don't care anymore. I think that all of us have seen a lot of trouble in the last two-and-a-half years. We have seen the world change.

Q. People gives you tags like 'Messiah', 'Superman' etc, how do you see it?

A. I politely accept the tags people give, but I don't think I deserve it. I see myself only as a means. Nowadays, when people call me to give speeches, I see that at first everyone gets very excited that how can we connect with you? How can we help you? But that enthusiasm is short lived. These people get busy with their personal lives as soon as they go to their homes. It is very difficult to maintain the zeal to help.

I will not take names, but when I started work during the lockdown, some actors also approached and said that you are doing a great job, how can we join? To one of them, I said, 'Very cool, I'll start sending you the case, you help too.' Then he asked how much time we have to give? I told that there is no account of time. Emergency cases can come at any time. Then he said, 'No man, I can give an hour and a half.' So, then it cannot be like this. It all depends how much happiness you get by doing all this work. I feel very satisfied in helping people.

I have done around 90-100 films, in different languages. But the joy I get in listening to people's problems and finding solutions, the satisfaction I get in saving their lives, there is no comparison to that. It's up to you what you choose! It is up to me to think about what dress I will wear to the evening party or how I can solve the trouble of some person who is trying to reach me.

Q. How is your work progressing after the lockdown? If you want to share anything.

A. We are building a school in Deoria, orphanage and old age home in Shirdi, planning is on to start a school in a village in Jharkhand. As we come across with the problems of people, we try to find a way. I have never been to these places myself. This is a new world for me, I am also learning something new every day. After one and a half years from today, if you will talk to me, there will probably be many more things to tell. Let me tell you, whatever we have done from the beginning till now, we have everything on record.

Q. What is your family's reaction to your philanthropical work?

A. They are very supportive. My son also gets messages on Instagram from people asking for help. He forwards the message to me. Then we check the authenticity of message at our level and help. Now my son also follows ups what happened to that person. Even the people who come outside my building, they sometimes stop my child and ask for help. So he comes with the message to me. I think it has had an impact on him somewhere. The lesson he is learning, it cannot be taught in any school of the country or the world. One learns this from real life experience.

Q. And how much support did you get from the film industry during this time?

A. (Laughs) They give me a lot of blessings. They say that I am doing a great job. But if you ask whether I have done any project together with anyone or received any help, then that has not happened. Well, I hope that everyone must be doing something for the needy at their level.

Q. A lot being talked about your biopic film. Is it happening?

A. To be honest, I don't think I have done anything to make a biopic on me. The film which is going on in my real life, there is no light, no camera, only action. Almighty is the director and I am playing the biggest role of my life since two years. So I don't think there will be anything more special than this.

Q. You have been working continuously in South and Hindi films. What is your opinion on the Bollywood vs South films debate that has been discussed on social media nowadays?

A. It is obvious that if a film is good then people will enjoy even with subtitles and if it is not good then people will not see it even if it is in their own language. So the gist of the story is that you have to make a good film. It doesn't matter in which language you are making it. People are ready to go to theatres and spend money for such films which bring smile to their faces, make them happy and entertain them.

Q. How has been your personal experience with both the industries?

A. I consider myself a part of both the industries. When I came to the entertainment industry, I had not planned that I would go South. It just happened. The question with me was how long can I survive. So I kept on working in the South and kept learning on the set itself. I knew I had to survive. No one was there to hold my hand and say that wait, I will give you a big break. I knew, whatever battle I have to fight, I have to fight alone. Yes, the battle is long, I am still fighting. But, it is a never ending process because the meaning of success for you keeps on changing.

But yes, I would like to say that South has helped me choose the right films in Bollywood. I have refused to do many films in the beginning of my career. I kept refusing big banner films too because I used to be busy in South. I was safe there and my only thought was that if some good offer would come from Bollywood, only then would I do it otherwise not. During this, I was continuously doing South films, I was learning there. So yes, the South film industry has been a huge support in my career.