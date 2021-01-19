Rashmika Mandanna ‘Cannot Wait’ For Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger; Calls It A Masterpiece

The first look of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has broken the internet and is receiving immense love from the netizens. The Arjun Reddy actor can be seen sporting a fiery look in the poster along with boxing gloves on toe. Now, his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna also took to her social media to pour out some love to the much-awaited film.

Rashmika wrote how she is extremely proud of Vijay and called the Liger poster as a 'killer one'. Rashmika Mandanna also wrote how she cannot wait for the masterpiece on-screen. The actor further wrote how she will be on her feet whistling and dancing while watching the film. She wished her 'sweetest beast' good luck for the film.

Furthermore, Vijay Deverakonda was quick to reply to this sweet gesture of Rashmika Mandanna. Quoting her tweet, he said, that most of the people in the theatre will also be on their feet along with the Bheeshma actor, hooting and whistling. To this, Rashmika replied that this is the reason why she is calling Liger a masterpiece. She also said that she will soon witness the movie breaking all the records. Take a look at the sweet banter exchanged by the duo.

Rushieee 🤗🤍



I promise most of the theater will be on their feet with you 😄 hooting and whistling.. you know cuz you’ve seen some stuff ;) https://t.co/oO0rDVFSZL — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 18, 2021

I know.. and so I call it a true masterpiece.. 🔥

I’d say I hope it breaks all records but I am not gonna say it cz I am so confident that- that’s happening.. and I’ll silently be witnessing that. 😈

Kill it you! 😁✨ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 18, 2021

Talking about the much awaited movie, as the title suggests, it presumably revolves around the crossbread, 'Liger' obtained through a tiger and a lion. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be bankrolled by Karan Johar.

