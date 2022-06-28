Maayagange, An Enchanting New Song From Banaras, Is Out Now

After the massive success of Bell Bottom, director Jayatheerta is now set to to present another novel attempt in the form of his upcoming flick Banaras. The movie which stars newcomer Zaid Khan, has just seen the release of its refreshing romantic number Maayagange.

The love story which stars Sonal Monteiro as the leading lady has generated a lot of curiosity with its promos and the video song of Mayagange has further upped the interest of the audience.

Shot entirely in Banaras, the song which has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath and sung by Armaan Malik features sees Zaid Khan, who is marking his silver screen debut as a lover boy in this flick, dreaming about his lady love.

The audio rights of the film have been sold for a record amount to T-series and Lahari audio companies. Banaras will be released across five languages and will be a pan India release. Produced by National Khan Productions, the film also stars prominent actors Achyut Kumar, Sujay Shastri, Barkat Ali and Devraj amongst others.