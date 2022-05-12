sanvi-srivatsav-set-to-stun-fans-in-horror-mode

Sandalwood is witnessing a spate of releases and amongst the unique ones is Kasturi Mahal. The film which is directed by Dinesh Babu will hit screens on May 13. Shanvi has created a lot of excitement amongst her fans with her first look from the film.

Having attracted audiences with her adorable acting, Shanvi will be seen in a while new look in Kasturi Mahal. The movie which is of the horror genre will see the actor playing something she's never been seen before in. Shanvi is extremely excited about her outcome in the film and the trailer has been proof of it. "I'm curious to see the feedback of my fans," she says.

The movie happens to be Dinesh Babu's 50th film and having delivered super hits like Amruthavarshini and Abhi in the past, his fans are waiting to see this movie too. Babu has written the dialogues, story and screenplay for the film besides directing it. Kasturi Mahal also stars Skanda Ashok, Shruti Prakash, Rangayana Raghu, Ninasam Ashwath amongst others.

The songs of the film have also been much appreciated. Kasturi Mahal has been produced under Sri Bhavani Arts by Ravish RC.