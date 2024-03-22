Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Star Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested Over Adoption Controversy

Sonu
Srinivas
Gowda
Arrested:
Sonu
Srinivas
Gowda,
known
for
her
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
OTT,
has
been
apprehended
by
authorities
on
allegations
related
to
the
adoption
of
a
child.
According
to
a
report
by
the
Times
of
India,
the
arrest
occurred
following
a
coordinated
effort
between
officials
from
the
Child
Protection
Office
and
local
law
enforcement
in
Byadarahalli.
The
Byadarahalli
police
in
Bengaluru
initiated
the
legal
action
on
Thursday
night,
March
21,
culminating
in
Sonu's
arrest
the
next
day,
March
22.
The
social
media
influencer,
who
gained
fame
through
her
online
presence,
was
taken
into
custody
amidst
accusations
of
deceit
in
the
adoption
process.
This
development
unfolded
shortly
after
she
faced
intense
online
scrutiny
for
announcing
the
adoption
of
an
8-year-old
child
from
North
Karnataka.
Allegation
Against
Sonu
Srinivas
Gowda
And
Ongoing
Investigation
The
arrest
stemmed
from
a
complaint
lodged
by
the
Child
Protection
Office,
alleging
that
Sonu's
adoption
was
motivated
by
a
desire
for
unmerited
sympathy
and
heightened
celebrity
status.
Acting
on
this
complaint,
the
Byadarahalli
police
registered
a
case
against
Sonu,
ultimately
leading
to
her
apprehension.
Despite
the
allegations,
Sonu
Srinivas
Gowda
maintains
her
innocence,
asserting
that
she
adhered
to
proper
adoption
procedures.
Expressing
bewilderment
over
her
arrest,
she
highlighted
that
it
had
only
been
15
days
since
she
brought
the
child
into
her
home.
As
per
the
report,
authorities
from
the
Child
Welfare
Committee
(CWC)
are
presently
interrogating
Sonu,
seeking
clarification
on
the
adoption
process
and
her
underlying
intentions.
Officials
emphasise
their
commitment
to
ensuring
justice
and
affirm
that
innocent
individuals
will
not
face
unwarranted
legal
consequences.
In
a
prior
video
statement,
Sonu
disclosed
details
about
the
adoption
process,
including
a
recorded
conversation
with
the
child's
biological
parents.
However,
authorities
contend
that
she
lacked
essential
information
and
transparency
throughout
the
adoption
procedure.
Sonu
Gowda's
arrest
has
ignited
a
contentious
debate
surrounding
the
adoption
process
and
her
motives.
As
investigations
progress,
the
case
underscores
the
intricacies
and
legal
obligations
inherent
in
adoption
procedures.