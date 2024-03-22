Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Star Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested Over Adoption Controversy

Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested: Sonu Srinivas Gowda, known for her stint on Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, has been apprehended by authorities on allegations related to the adoption of a child.

According to a report by the Times of India, the arrest occurred following a coordinated effort between officials from the Child Protection Office and local law enforcement in Byadarahalli. The Byadarahalli police in Bengaluru initiated the legal action on Thursday night, March 21, culminating in Sonu's arrest the next day, March 22.

The social media influencer, who gained fame through her online presence, was taken into custody amidst accusations of deceit in the adoption process. This development unfolded shortly after she faced intense online scrutiny for announcing the adoption of an 8-year-old child from North Karnataka.

Allegation Against Sonu Srinivas Gowda And Ongoing Investigation

The arrest stemmed from a complaint lodged by the Child Protection Office, alleging that Sonu's adoption was motivated by a desire for unmerited sympathy and heightened celebrity status. Acting on this complaint, the Byadarahalli police registered a case against Sonu, ultimately leading to her apprehension.

Despite the allegations, Sonu Srinivas Gowda maintains her innocence, asserting that she adhered to proper adoption procedures. Expressing bewilderment over her arrest, she highlighted that it had only been 15 days since she brought the child into her home.

As per the report, authorities from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) are presently interrogating Sonu, seeking clarification on the adoption process and her underlying intentions. Officials emphasise their commitment to ensuring justice and affirm that innocent individuals will not face unwarranted legal consequences.

In a prior video statement, Sonu disclosed details about the adoption process, including a recorded conversation with the child's biological parents. However, authorities contend that she lacked essential information and transparency throughout the adoption procedure.

Sonu Gowda's arrest has ignited a contentious debate surrounding the adoption process and her motives. As investigations progress, the case underscores the intricacies and legal obligations inherent in adoption procedures.