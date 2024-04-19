Harshika And Bhuvann Harassed in Bengaluru: Actress Alarms Over Safety, Slams Police Inaction

Harshika And Bhuvann Harassed in Bengaluru: Actors Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa recently shared a harrowing experience on social media, detailing an incident of violence they encountered in their hometown of Bengaluru. Harshika's post begins with the question, "How SAFE are we locals in Namma Bengaluru?" and proceeds to describe an evening that took a disturbing turn.

Couple Faced Harassment and Abuse After Dinner Outing

According to Harshika's account, she and Bhuvann had been dining at a restaurant called "Karama" on Mosque Road in Pulikeshi Nagar, Frazer Town, when the incident occurred. As the couple and their family left the restaurant after dinner, they retrieved their car from the valet parking. At this point, two men approached the driver's side window and began arguing with Bhuvann about the size of the vehicle, claiming it could pose a danger if moved suddenly.

Harshika recounted that Bhuvann attempted to defuse the situation, but the two men began verbally abusing them and even tried to physically attack Bhuvann. Within minutes, a crowd of 20 to 30 people gathered around the car, and two individuals attempted to snatch Bhuvann's gold chain. Bhuvann managed to hold onto the chain and pass it to Harshika. The couple also faced damage to their vehicle and further verbal abuse.

Harshika described how the crowd expressed displeasure at the couple speaking in Kannada and made derogatory remarks about their language choice. Despite the escalating situation, Bhuvann remained calm to avoid provoking the crowd further, given that women and family were present in the vehicle.

Harshika reported that when she called a local police inspector for help, the crowd dispersed quickly. She expressed disappointment with the lack of support from the police and their apparent indifference to the incident.

In her post, Harshika raised concerns about the safety of locals in Bengaluru and the intolerance towards the Kannada-speaking population. She called for action from the Police Department and the Government of Karnataka to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens in the city. Harshika's experience has sparked questions about safety and discrimination in the city she calls home, leaving her deeply unsettled by the encounter.