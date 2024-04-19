Harshika And Bhuvann Harassed in Bengaluru: Actress Alarms Over Safety, Slams Police Inaction

Harshika
And
Bhuvann
Harassed
in
Bengaluru:
Actors
Harshika
Poonacha
and
Bhuvann
Ponnannaa
recently
shared
a
harrowing
experience
on
social
media,
detailing
an
incident
of
violence
they
encountered
in
their
hometown
of
Bengaluru.
Harshika's
post
begins
with
the
question,
"How
SAFE
are
we
locals
in
Namma
Bengaluru?" and
proceeds
to
describe
an
evening
that
took
a
disturbing
turn.
Couple
Faced
Harassment
and
Abuse
After
Dinner
Outing
According
to
Harshika's
account,
she
and
Bhuvann
had
been
dining
at
a
restaurant
called
"Karama"
on
Mosque
Road
in
Pulikeshi
Nagar,
Frazer
Town,
when
the
incident
occurred.
As
the
couple
and
their
family
left
the
restaurant
after
dinner,
they
retrieved
their
car
from
the
valet
parking.
At
this
point,
two
men
approached
the
driver's
side
window
and
began
arguing
with
Bhuvann
about
the
size
of
the
vehicle,
claiming
it
could
pose
a
danger
if
moved
suddenly.
Harshika
recounted
that
Bhuvann
attempted
to
defuse
the
situation,
but
the
two
men
began
verbally
abusing
them
and
even
tried
to
physically
attack
Bhuvann.
Within
minutes,
a
crowd
of
20
to
30
people
gathered
around
the
car,
and
two
individuals
attempted
to
snatch
Bhuvann's
gold
chain.
Bhuvann
managed
to
hold
onto
the
chain
and
pass
it
to
Harshika.
The
couple
also
faced
damage
to
their
vehicle
and
further
verbal
abuse.
Harshika
described
how
the
crowd
expressed
displeasure
at
the
couple
speaking
in
Kannada
and
made
derogatory
remarks
about
their
language
choice.
Despite
the
escalating
situation,
Bhuvann
remained
calm
to
avoid
provoking
the
crowd
further,
given
that
women
and
family
were
present
in
the
vehicle.
Harshika
reported
that
when
she
called
a
local
police
inspector
for
help,
the
crowd
dispersed
quickly.
She
expressed
disappointment
with
the
lack
of
support
from
the
police
and
their
apparent
indifference
to
the
incident.
In
her
post,
Harshika
raised
concerns
about
the
safety
of
locals
in
Bengaluru
and
the
intolerance
towards
the
Kannada-speaking
population.
She
called
for
action
from
the
Police
Department
and
the
Government
of
Karnataka
to
ensure
the
safety
and
well-being
of
all
citizens
in
the
city.
Harshika's
experience
has
sparked
questions
about
safety
and
discrimination
in
the
city
she
calls
home,
leaving
her
deeply
unsettled
by
the
encounter.