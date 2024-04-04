Juni OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Pruthvi Ambaar's Romantic Drama Film

Juni OTT Release: "Juni" is a romantic drama in Kannada, marking the directorial debut of Vaibhav Mahadev. Starring Pruthvi Ambaar and Rishika Naik in the lead roles, the film is produced by Mohan Kumar S under Trishul Creations. Jithin Das is behind the cinematography, while Nakul Abhyankar takes charge of the music.

The film premiered on February 9, 2024, garnering mixed to positive reviews, but it struggled to perform well at the box office.

Juni Synopsis

Inspired by Vaibhav Mahadev's real-life friend, "Juni" delves into the story of a girl grappling with split personality disorder. Set in Bangalore, the narrative revolves around Partha, a budding chef, who finds himself drawn to Juni, a frequent patron at his café. Their budding romance takes a complicated turn when unforeseen obstacles disrupt their connection. As Partha navigates these challenges, he must also confront his own inner struggles. Will he emerge victorious in his pursuit of love, or will his own demons prove to be the biggest hurdle?

Juni OTT Release Date And Platform

According to recent updates, the Kannada romantic drama "Juni" is set to make its digital debut on April 5, available for streaming on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime. Directed by debutant Vaibhav Mahadev and produced by Mohan Kumar S. under Trishul Creations, the film features Pruthvi Ambaar and Rishika Naik in the lead roles. With cinematography by Jithin Das and music composed by Nakul Abhyankar, "Juni" has garnered attention for its portrayal of a unique storyline centered around themes of romance and personal challenges. This digital release on Amazon Prime provides audiences with the opportunity to enjoy the film's blend of romance and drama from the comfort of their homes.

Juni Cast And Crew

The cast of the film comprises Pruthvi Ambaar portraying the character Partha, Rishika Naik as Juni, Avinash playing the role of Partha's father, Vinaya Prasad as Partha's mother, and Sudha Rani as Juni's mother.

The film was both written and directed by Vaibhav Mahadev and produced by Mohan Kumar S. under the Trishul Creations banner. The cinematography was helmed by Jithin Das, the editing by Shashank Narayan, and the music composed by Nakul Abhyankar.