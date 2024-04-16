Kannada Actor Dwarakish Death Reason: Son Reveals Last Moments Of Veteran Actor-Filmmaker

Kannada
Actor
Dwarakish
Passed
Away:
Bungle
Shama
Rao
Dwarakanath,
widely
recognised
as
Dwarakish,
a
prominent
figure
in
the
Kannada
film
industry
as
an
actor,
director,
and
producer,
has
died
of
a
heart
attack
at
the
age
of
81.
Dwarakish's
son
informed
the
media
that
his
father
passed
away
at
their
residence
in
Electronic
City.
He
peacefully
departed
this
morning.
According
to
his
son,
Dwarakish
had
gone
to
bed
after
having
coffee
and
did
not
awaken.
Journey
Of
Dwarakish:
From
Mechanical
Engineer
To
Filmmaker
Dwarakish,
born
on
August
19,
1942,
was
raised
in
Ittigegud,
Mysore.
He
attended
Sharada
Vilas
and
Banumaiah's
school
for
his
primary
education
and
later
earned
a
diploma
in
mechanical
engineering
from
CPC
Polytechnic.
After
completing
his
education,
Dwarakish
and
his
brother
embarked
on
a
venture
into
the
automotive
spare-parts
business,
establishing
"Bharath
Auto
Spares" in
Gandhi
Square,
Mysore.
Despite
his
involvement
in
business,
Dwarakish
maintained
a
fervent
passion
for
acting.
He
frequently
sought
opportunities
in
the
film
industry
from
his
maternal
uncle,
the
renowned
cinema
director
Hunusur
Krishnamurthy.
In
1963,
he
made
the
pivotal
decision
to
transition
from
business
to
pursue
a
career
in
acting.
Veera
Sankalpa
(1964),
directed
and
produced
by
Hunsur
Krishnamurthy,
was
Dwarakish's
debut
film
as
an
actor.
It
was
Kannada
filmmaker
C.
V.
Shivashankar
who
gave
him
the
name
Dwarakish.
In
1966,
Dwarakish
joined
forces
with
two
others
to
co-produce
the
film
"Mamatheya
Bandhana" under
the
Thunga
Pictures
banner.
Three
years
later,
in
1969,
he
garnered
his
inaugural
independent
production
triumph
with
"Mayor
Muthanna,"
starring
Dr.
Rajkumar
and
Bharathi,
which
proved
to
be
a
box
office
sensation.
Buoyed
by
the
success
of
"Mayor
Muthanna,"
Dwarakish
went
on
to
helm
a
series
of
blockbuster
hits
in
Kannada
cinema
for
the
ensuing
two
decades.
Commencing
in
1985,
Dwarakish
embarked
on
his
journey
as
a
film
director,
inaugurating
his
directorial
career
with
"Nee
Bareda
Kadambari." He
later
helmed
films
for
diverse
producers,
attaining
acclaim
for
his
work
behind
the
camera.
Among
his
noteworthy
directorial
projects
are
"Dance
Raja
Dance,"
"Shruthi,"
"Shruthi
Haakidha
Hejje,"
"Rayaru
Bandaru
Mavana
Manege,"
and
"Kilaadigalu."
After
experiencing
setbacks
due
to
the
failure
of
multiple
films,
Dwarakish
faced
formidable
challenges.
Enduring
substantial
losses
at
the
box
office,
he
encountered
criticism
from
peers
and
the
wider
film
community.
However,
undaunted
by
these
obstacles,
Dwarakish
remained
steadfast
in
his
resolve,
continuing
to
produce
films
and
nurture
emerging
talent
in
the
Kannada
film
industry.
As
a
producer,
Dwarakish
played
a
pivotal
role
in
introducing
many
newcomers
to
the
film
industry.
Beyond
actors
and
actresses,
he
offered
opportunities
to
aspiring
directors
and
technicians,
earning
him
the
revered
title
of
"Godfather" among
them.
The
unwavering
support
of
these
individuals,
combined
with
Dwarakish's
dedication
to
cinema,
culminated
in
his
long-awaited
success.
One
of
his
noteworthy
productions
was
"Apthamitra"
in
2004,
which
garnered
widespread
acclaim
and
triumph.
He
is
credited
as
the
first
Kannada
producer
to
introduce
Kishore
Kumar
to
the
industry,
with
the
song
"Aadu
Aata
Aadu" gaining
immense
popularity.