Kannada Actor Dwarakish Death Reason: Son Reveals Last Moments Of Veteran Actor-Filmmaker

Kannada Actor Dwarakish Passed Away: Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, widely recognised as Dwarakish, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry as an actor, director, and producer, has died of a heart attack at the age of 81.

Dwarakish's son informed the media that his father passed away at their residence in Electronic City. He peacefully departed this morning. According to his son, Dwarakish had gone to bed after having coffee and did not awaken.

Journey Of Dwarakish: From Mechanical Engineer To Filmmaker

Dwarakish, born on August 19, 1942, was raised in Ittigegud, Mysore. He attended Sharada Vilas and Banumaiah's school for his primary education and later earned a diploma in mechanical engineering from CPC Polytechnic. After completing his education, Dwarakish and his brother embarked on a venture into the automotive spare-parts business, establishing "Bharath Auto Spares" in Gandhi Square, Mysore. Despite his involvement in business, Dwarakish maintained a fervent passion for acting. He frequently sought opportunities in the film industry from his maternal uncle, the renowned cinema director Hunusur Krishnamurthy. In 1963, he made the pivotal decision to transition from business to pursue a career in acting.

Veera Sankalpa (1964), directed and produced by Hunsur Krishnamurthy, was Dwarakish's debut film as an actor. It was Kannada filmmaker C. V. Shivashankar who gave him the name Dwarakish.

In 1966, Dwarakish joined forces with two others to co-produce the film "Mamatheya Bandhana" under the Thunga Pictures banner. Three years later, in 1969, he garnered his inaugural independent production triumph with "Mayor Muthanna," starring Dr. Rajkumar and Bharathi, which proved to be a box office sensation. Buoyed by the success of "Mayor Muthanna," Dwarakish went on to helm a series of blockbuster hits in Kannada cinema for the ensuing two decades.

Commencing in 1985, Dwarakish embarked on his journey as a film director, inaugurating his directorial career with "Nee Bareda Kadambari." He later helmed films for diverse producers, attaining acclaim for his work behind the camera. Among his noteworthy directorial projects are "Dance Raja Dance," "Shruthi," "Shruthi Haakidha Hejje," "Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege," and "Kilaadigalu."

After experiencing setbacks due to the failure of multiple films, Dwarakish faced formidable challenges. Enduring substantial losses at the box office, he encountered criticism from peers and the wider film community. However, undaunted by these obstacles, Dwarakish remained steadfast in his resolve, continuing to produce films and nurture emerging talent in the Kannada film industry.

As a producer, Dwarakish played a pivotal role in introducing many newcomers to the film industry. Beyond actors and actresses, he offered opportunities to aspiring directors and technicians, earning him the revered title of "Godfather" among them. The unwavering support of these individuals, combined with Dwarakish's dedication to cinema, culminated in his long-awaited success. One of his noteworthy productions was "Apthamitra" in 2004, which garnered widespread acclaim and triumph.

He is credited as the first Kannada producer to introduce Kishore Kumar to the industry, with the song "Aadu Aata Aadu" gaining immense popularity.