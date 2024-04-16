Kannada
Actor
Dwarakish
Passes
Away:
Bungle
Shama
Rao
Dwarakanath,
widely
recognised
as
Dwarakish,
a
prominent
figure
in
the
Kannada
film
industry
as
an
actor,
director,
and
producer,
has
passed
away
at
the
age
of
81
due
to
a
heart
attack.
Dwarakish's
son
informed
the
media
that
he
died
at
his
house
in
Electronic
City.
Veera
Sankalpa
(1964),
directed
and
produced
by
Hunsur
Krishnamurthy,
was
Dwarakish's
debut
film
as
an
actor.
Actor,
Producer,
Director:
Dwarakish's
Success
Saga
Dwarakish,
born
on
August
19,
1942,
grew
up
in
Ittigegud,
Mysore.
He
attended
Sharada
Vilas
and
Banumaiah's
school
for
his
primary
education
and
later
graduated
from
CPC
Polytechnic
with
a
diploma
in
mechanical
engineering.
Following
his
education,
Dwarakish,
along
with
his
brother,
ventured
into
the
automotive
spare-parts
business,
founding
"Bharath
Auto
Spares" in
Gandhi
Square,
Mysore.
Despite
his
business
pursuits,
Dwarakish
harboured
a
strong
passion
for
acting
and
frequently
approached
his
maternal
uncle,
renowned
cinema
director
Hunusur
Krishnamurthy,
for
opportunities
in
the
film
industry.
In
1963,
he
made
the
decision
to
leave
his
business
behind
and
pursue
a
career
in
acting.
It
is
Kannada
filmmaker
C.
V.
Shivashankar
who
gave
him
the
name
Dwarakish.
In
1966,
Dwarakish
collaborated
with
two
others
to
co-produce
the
film
"Mamatheya
Bandhana" under
the
Thunga
Pictures
banner.
Three
years
later,
in
1969,
he
achieved
his
first
independent
production
success
with
"Mayor
Muthanna,"
featuring
Dr.
Rajkumar
and
Bharathi
in
the
lead
roles,
which
became
a
hit
at
the
box
office.
Following
the
success
of
"Mayor
Muthanna,"
Dwarakish
continued
to
deliver
a
string
of
box
office
hits
to
Kannada
cinema
for
the
next
two
decades.
Starting
in
1985,
Dwarakish
ventured
into
directing
films,
with
his
directorial
debut
being
"Nee
Bareda
Kadambari."
He
subsequently
directed
films
for
various
producers,
achieving
success
behind
the
camera.
Some
of
his
notable
directorial
works
include
"Dance
Raja
Dance,"
"Shruthi,"
"Shruthi
Haakidha
Hejje,"
"Rayaru
Bandaru
Mavana
Manege,"
and
"Kilaadigalu."
Following
the
failure
of
several
movies,
Dwarakish
encountered
challenges.
Suffering
significant
losses
at
the
box
office,
he
faced
dismissal
from
both
his
colleagues
and
the
film
industry
at
large.
Undeterred
by
these
setbacks,
Dwarakish
persevered,
persisting
in
making
movies
and
introducing
fresh
talent
to
Kannada
cinema.
In
his
role
as
a
producer,
Dwarakish
has
been
instrumental
in
launching
numerous
newcomers
into
the
film
industry.
Beyond
actors
and
actresses,
he
has
provided
opportunities
to
aspiring
directors
and
technicians,
earning
him
the
title
of
"Godfather"
among
them.
It
was
the
support
of
these
individuals,
coupled
with
Dwarakish's
steadfast
commitment
to
cinema,
that
ultimately
led
to
his
long-awaited
success.
One
of
his
notable
productions
was
"Apthamitra"
in
2004,
which
achieved
resounding
acclaim
and
success.
He
holds
the
distinction
of
being
the
first
Kannada
producer
to
introduce
Kishore
Kumar
to
the
industry,
with
the
song
"Aadu
Aata
Aadu"
gaining
immense
popularity
as
a
result.