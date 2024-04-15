Kannada Producer Soundarya Jagadish's Tragic Death Mourned By Industry: Visitation And Funeral Scheduled

Soundarya Jagadish's Tragic Death Mourned By Film Industry: The Kannada film industry is reeling from the shocking news of the sudden demise of prominent film producer Soundarya Jagadish, who was found dead at his residence in Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru, yesterday, April 14, Sunday.

Jagadish's body was discovered at his home, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital in Rajajinagar. Unfortunately, doctors declared him deceased upon arrival. The Mahalakshmi police swiftly initiated proceedings, registering a case of unnatural death and launching a thorough investigation. Reports indicate that the angle of suicide is being probed as part of the inquiry.

Visitation And Funeral Scheduled

In a somber arrangement, visitation for the public and members of the film fraternity was organized at his residence until 9:30 am today. Following this, his remains will be transported to a farm house near Hirisave, Channarayapatna, where final rites will be performed after 12 noon. It has been confirmed that Jagadish's son, Sanekh, will perform the last rites. Preparations are underway for the cremation.

The loss of Soundarya Jagadish has deeply affected the film community, with an outpouring of condolences and support from both industry peers and fans. Yesterday saw a multitude of stars, including Darshan, Prem, Upendra, Priyanka Upendra, Amulya, and Gurukiran, paying their respects during visitation. Today, many more celebrities are expected to express their sympathies to Jagadish's grieving family.

The renowned producer had recently faced controversy surrounding his establishment, Jet Lag pub, which was accused of operating beyond permissible hours. However, relief came when investigations revealed that the event hosted at the venue was a dinner gathering rather than a late-night party. Key figures like Darshan were questioned during the probe, with the subsequent chargesheet offering clarity on the matter.

Throughout his career, Soundarya Jagadish made significant contributions to Kannada cinema, producing several notable films such as 'Appu Pappu', 'Snehitaru', 'Ramleela', and 'Mast Maja Maadi', earning him widespread admiration and respect within the industry.

His untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues, marking the end of an era for Kannada cinema.