Karataka Damanaka OTT Release: Find Out When And Where To Watch Shivarajkumar And Prabhu Deva's Movie

Karataka
Damanaka
OTT
Release:
"Karataka
Damanaka," a
drama
film
directed
by
Yogaraj
Bhat,
stars
Shivarajkumar
and
Prabhu
Deva
in
the
lead
roles.
Produced
by
Rockline
Venkatesh,
the
movie
premiered
in
theatres
on
March
8,
2024.
The
trailer
for
Yogaraj
Bhat's
latest
Kannada
film,
"Karataka
Damanaka,"
was
released
on
Thursday.
This
movie
signifies
the
debut
collaboration
between
actor
Shivarajkumar
and
director
Yogaraj
Bhat,
while
also
marking
Prabhudheva's
long-awaited
return
to
the
Kannada
film
industry.
Karataka
Damanaka
Premise
A
jailer
enlists
two
fraudsters
to
persuade
his
stubborn
father
to
move
to
the
city
from
their
village.
However,
the
fraudsters
end
up
doing
something
remarkable
beyond
their
assigned
task!
Karataka
Damanaka
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Reports
suggest
that
"Karataka
Damanaka"
may
be
released
on
Amazon
Prime
in
May
2024.
However,
there
has
not
been
an
official
announcement
yet,
and
the
OTT
release
date
remains
unconfirmed.
Fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
more
information
on
the
movie's
online
streaming
availability.
Karataka
Damanaka
Cast
The
ensemble
cast
of
the
movie
features
an
array
of
talented
actors,
including
Dr.
Shiva
Rajkumar,
known
for
his
commanding
presence
and
versatility
on
screen.
Prabhu
Deva,
a
renowned
dancer
and
actor,
brings
his
unique
flair
to
the
film.
Nishvika
Naidu
and
Priya
Anand,
both
accomplished
actresses,
add
depth
and
charm
to
their
respective
roles.
Rangayana
Raghu,
Tanikella
Bharani,
P.
Ravi
Shankar,
and
Doddanna
contribute
their
seasoned
expertise,
enriching
the
ensemble
with
their
performances.
Lastly,
Rockline
Venkatesh,
the
producer
of
the
film,
adds
his
own
touch
to
the
movie.
Together,
this
stellar
cast
promises
to
captivate
audiences
with
their
performances
in
"Karataka
Damanaka."