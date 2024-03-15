Manjummel Boys Karnataka Box Office: Soubin's Film Makes History As First Malayalam Movie To Surpass ₹ 10 Cr

Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Karnataka
Box
Office
Collection
In
a
significant
milestone
for
Malayalam
cinema,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
achieved
a
historic
feat
by
becoming
the
first-ever
Malayalam
movie
to
surpass
10
crores
in
gross
collection
from
the
Karnataka
Box
Office.
This
remarkable
achievement
underscores
the
widespread
appeal
and
growing
popularity
of
Malayalam
films
beyond
traditional
markets.
The
news
comes
from
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
who
reported
the
milestone,
marking
a
significant
breakthrough
for
the
film
industry.
The
success
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
in
Karnataka
signifies
the
film's
resonance
with
audiences
across
diverse
regions,
solidifying
its
status
as
a
commercial
success
and
paving
the
way
for
further
expansion
of
Malayalam
cinema's
reach.
HISTORY
—
10+
crores
gross
collection
for
the
BOYS
from
KA
box
office
🔥#ManjummelBoys
has
become
the
very
first
Malayalam
movie
to
cross
10
crores
in
gross
collection
from
the
Karnataka
Box
Office
🔥🔥🔥
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 13:40 [IST]