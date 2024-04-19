O2 Twitter Review: Ashika Ranganath Starrer Medical Thriller Promises To Be A Riveting Experience

O2 Twitter Review: "O2" is a Kannada medical thriller film written and directed by the team of Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar through PRK Productions. The film features music by Vivan Radhakrishna and cinematography by Naveen Kumar S. Filming began in October 2021 in Bengaluru. The movie hit theatres on April 19, 2024.

#O2 it's our prime time for kannadigas to win our own and one of it's own kind movie,It is a very unique story, with too much intellectual and visual treat with an very much engaging plot ✨Loved the way dir #prashanthraj #raghavnayak presented it precisely and done a neat job!! — Suhas Rao (@alien51udios) April 18, 2024

In late 2020, reports surfaced that PRK Productions would produce a film directed by debut filmmakers Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj. The film was described as a thriller, with the directors having worked on the script for approximately four years. Official production began with a Pooja ceremony in the presence of the late Puneeth Rajkumar on October 8, 2021.

The film began its initial filming after the muhurta on October 8, 2021. Unfortunately, production was paused following the unexpected passing of Puneeth Rajkumar on October 29, 2021. Shooting resumed in January 2022 and was completed by September 2022.

The film's teaser, called "Emergency Dose 1," was released on March 17, 2024, coinciding with the late Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary. The film's trailer, known as "Emergency Dose 2," was unveiled on April 1, 2024. As part of the movie's promotions, the team released a song titled "Ninagaage" on April 9, 2024, in celebration of Ugadi/Kannada New Year. The second single, "Nashey Nashey," was launched on April 18, 2024, by actor Siddarth.

O2 Cast And Crew

"O2" features a talented cast that brings its characters to life. Ashika Ranganath takes on the role of Shraddha, while Sharvari plays a younger version of the character. Praveen Tej stars as Dev, and Raaghav Naayak portrays Osho. Notable actors such as Prakash Belawadi and Shreedhar take on the roles of Dr. Mrutyunjay and Dr. Roy, respectively. Gopal Krishna Deshpande plays Nayak, and Puneeth B.A. takes on the role of Venky. The cast also includes Siri Ravikumar as Shrushti, Mohan as Dr. JK, and other accomplished actors like Aruna Balraj, K.J. Pavan, Sharanya as Anna, and Suma Rao as Prosecutor, making it a compelling ensemble.

The movie "O2" was crafted under the direction and writing of Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj, with production led by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar of PRK Productions. The film features cinematography by Naveen Kumar S. and editing by Deepu S. Kumar. Vivan Radhakrishna composed the music for the film. KRG Studios handled distribution, bringing the movie to audiences.

The release of "O2" is highly anticipated, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience for all film enthusiasts. Stay tuned for insightful X (formerly Twitter) reviews as audiences share their thoughts on this medical thriller film.