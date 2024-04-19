O2 Twitter Review: Ashika Ranganath Starrer Medical Thriller Promises To Be A Riveting Experience

O2
Review:
"O2" is
a
Kannada
medical
thriller
film
written
and
directed
by
the
team
of
Raghav
Nayak
and
Prashanth
Raj
and
produced
by
Ashwini
Puneeth
Rajkumar
through
PRK
Productions.
The
film
features
music
by
Vivan
Radhakrishna
and
cinematography
by
Naveen
Kumar
S.
Filming
began
in
October
2021
in
Bengaluru.
The
movie
hit
theatres
on
April
19,
2024.
In
late
2020,
reports
surfaced
that
PRK
Productions
would
produce
a
film
directed
by
debut
filmmakers
Raghav
Nayak
and
Prashanth
Raj.
The
film
was
described
as
a
thriller,
with
the
directors
having
worked
on
the
script
for
approximately
four
years.
Official
production
began
with
a
Pooja
ceremony
in
the
presence
of
the
late
Puneeth
Rajkumar
on
October
8,
2021.
The
film
began
its
initial
filming
after
the
muhurta
on
October
8,
2021.
Unfortunately,
production
was
paused
following
the
unexpected
passing
of
Puneeth
Rajkumar
on
October
29,
2021.
Shooting
resumed
in
January
2022
and
was
completed
by
September
2022.
The
film's
teaser,
called
"Emergency
Dose
1,"
was
released
on
March
17,
2024,
coinciding
with
the
late
Puneeth
Rajkumar's
birth
anniversary.
The
film's
trailer,
known
as
"Emergency
Dose
2,"
was
unveiled
on
April
1,
2024.
As
part
of
the
movie's
promotions,
the
team
released
a
song
titled
"Ninagaage"
on
April
9,
2024,
in
celebration
of
Ugadi/Kannada
New
Year.
The
second
single,
"Nashey
Nashey,"
was
launched
on
April
18,
2024,
by
actor
Siddarth.
O2
Cast
And
Crew
"O2"
features
a
talented
cast
that
brings
its
characters
to
life.
Ashika
Ranganath
takes
on
the
role
of
Shraddha,
while
Sharvari
plays
a
younger
version
of
the
character.
Praveen
Tej
stars
as
Dev,
and
Raaghav
Naayak
portrays
Osho.
Notable
actors
such
as
Prakash
Belawadi
and
Shreedhar
take
on
the
roles
of
Dr.
Mrutyunjay
and
Dr.
Roy,
respectively.
Gopal
Krishna
Deshpande
plays
Nayak,
and
Puneeth
B.A.
takes
on
the
role
of
Venky.
The
cast
also
includes
Siri
Ravikumar
as
Shrushti,
Mohan
as
Dr.
JK,
and
other
accomplished
actors
like
Aruna
Balraj,
K.J.
Pavan,
Sharanya
as
Anna,
and
Suma
Rao
as
Prosecutor,
making
it
a
compelling
ensemble.
The
movie
"O2"
was
crafted
under
the
direction
and
writing
of
Raghav
Nayak
and
Prashanth
Raj,
with
production
led
by
Ashwini
Puneeth
Rajkumar
of
PRK
Productions.
The
film
features
cinematography
by
Naveen
Kumar
S.
and
editing
by
Deepu
S.
Kumar.
Vivan
Radhakrishna
composed
the
music
for
the
film.
KRG
Studios
handled
distribution,
bringing
the
movie
to
audiences.
The
release
of
"O2"
is
highly
anticipated,
promising
an
extraordinary
cinematic
experience
for
all
film
enthusiasts.
Stay
tuned
for
insightful
X
(formerly
Twitter)
reviews
as
audiences
share
their
thoughts
on
this
medical
thriller
film.