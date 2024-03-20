Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Vinay Rajkumar's Movie Online

Ondu
Sarala
Prema
Kathe,
OTT
Release:
"Ondu
Sarala
Prema
Kathe" is
a
Kannada
romantic
comedy
movie,
penned
and
directed
by
Simple
Suni
and
produced
by
Mysore
Ramesh
under
Ram
Movies.
Staring
Vinay
Rajkumar,
Mallika
Singh,
Swatishta
Krishnan,
and
Rajesh
Nataranga
in
pivotal
roles.
This
project
signifies
the
inaugural
collaboration
between
Suni
and
Vinay.
Additionally,
it
introduces
Mallika
Singh
from
the
renowned
series
"RadaKrishn" and
Swatishta
Krishnan
from
"Vikram"
fame
to
the
Sandalwood
industry.
Filmed
across
Bengaluru,
Mysuru,
Rajasthan,
and
Mumbai,
shooting
concluded
on
November
7,
2023.
Released
on
February
8,
2024,
the
film
garnered
praise
from
both
critics
and
audiences
alike.
Ondu
Sarala
Prema
Kathe
Synopsis
This
tale
follows
a
mystic
aspiring
to
become
a
music
director
who
embarks
on
a
quest
to
find
a
voice
that
resonates
perfectly
with
the
melody
in
his
mind.
Alongside
this
ambition,
he
dreams
of
living
with
the
one
who
possesses
this
extraordinary
voice.
Ondu
Sarala
Prema
Kathe
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
highly
anticipated
film,
boasting
an
ensemble
cast
including
Vinay
Rajkumar,
Mallika
Singh,
and
Swathishta
Krishnan,
has
made
its
digital
debut,
captivating
audiences
with
its
compelling
narrative.
Amazon
Prime
secured
the
digital
rights
for
the
movie,
which
premiered
on
March
19,
2024,
offering
viewers
the
opportunity
to
immerse
themselves
in
its
enchanting
storyline
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes.
Meanwhile,
Star
Suvarna
has
acquired
the
satellite
rights,
ensuring
that
audiences
can
also
enjoy
the
film
on
television,
further
expanding
its
reach
across
different
platforms.
Ondu
Sarala
Prema
Kathe
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
Vinay
Rajkumar
portraying
"Athi"
Athishay,
Mallika
Singh
as
Madhura,
Swathishta
as
Anuraga,
Rajesh
Nataranga
as
Athishay's
father,
Aruna
Balraj
as
Athishay's
mother,
and
Sadhu
Kokila
as
himself,
with
Karthik
Mahesh
making
a
cameo
appearance
as
Ekanjith.
Additionally,
Raghavendra
Rajkumar
makes
a
guest
appearance
as
a
music
teacher,
and
Shwetha
Srivatsav
appears
as
a
singer.
Veer
Samarth
composed
the
film's
score
and
soundtrack,
while
Karthik
Sharma
and
Sabha
Kumar
handled
cinematography,
and
Aadhi
managed
the
editing.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 9:36 [IST]